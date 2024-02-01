Home > Viral News > Influencers Let's Revisit Catherine Paiz's Ex-Boyfriends Now That She's Back on the Market Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom have officially split, relegating him to her list of exes. It turns out the social media star has a small roster. By Alex West Jan. 31 2024, Published 10:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@catherinepaiz

After a jarring divorce, Catherine Paiz is once again single. In recent years, she has been better known as Catherine McBroom, but the shakeup has put her back on the market. The Canadian actor, model, and social media star has been in all the right circles to give her a noteworthy dating history, but instead, it's a bit sparse.

Catherine has made occasional appearances on traditional screens over the years, but her role in the ACE Family on everyone's phones has been the real money maker for her. With the ACE Family splitting up, let's take a look back at who else Catherine has dated over the years.



Michael B. Jordan (2014)

Catherine and Michael B. Jordan were suspected to be a couple when they went to Miami together in 2014. Gossip blogs became dramatic and loud about the possibility of the Hollywood pair. However, neither of them addressed the speculation.

A tense moment left fans wondering about the details of the relationship. In 2021, Catherine and Austin went to a football game together, greeting the other celebrities in attendance. While Austin was cordial with both Drake and Michael, Catherine overlooked the actor altogether and only hugged the singer.

Keith Powers (2015)

There aren't many details about the (potential) relationship between Catherine and Keith Powers. They were rumored to briefly be seeing each other in 2015, but nothing was ever confirmed. The reality is that it could have been a fling or something more, but Catherine quickly started seeing Austin that same year, so whatever it was must have been easy to get over.

Austin McBroom (2015-2024)

Austin and Catherine were both budding internet personalities when they linked up in 2015. Their relationship progressed quickly and they welcomed their first child together the following year. Elle McBroom's arrival marked the beginning of their family business — content creation.

The ACE Family account launched and was a combination of the first initials of their names. They ended up growing a very large fanbase as they shared their life as a young couple with the world. Austin and Catherine became the leaders of family vlogging, changing the genre for good and becoming the template.

In 2017, Austin popped the question to Catherine (and of course filmed it for the world to see). “WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!! I'm at a loss for words. The man of my dreams just proposed in the most unbelievable way possible. I love you Austin," Catherine announced on Twitter.

Unlike the rest of their life, Catherine and Austin kept their wedding relatively private and on the down low. They didn't even make the official announcement to the world until 2020. Before that, they welcomed beautiful baby number two, Alaïa Marie McBroom.

Their third child, Steel McBroom, came in 2020. That was the pair's last child before they eventually headed for divorce. “We have mutually agreed to a divorce but will remain a team when it comes to our kids,” wrote Austin in January 2024. “We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to an end. And now we will be writing a new book as separate authors.”

"We have mutually agreed to a divorce and will part amicably,” Catherine confirmed. “Our paths as a couple have shifted and have created challenges that are irreconcilable. This decision comes with a very heavy heart. As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated.”