Why Did The Ace Family Lose Their House? A Look at the Former Vlogger Couple's Legal Woes The ACE Family couple, Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom, announced their separation in 2024.

In 2016, influencer couple Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom shared their lives with the world through their popular YouTube vlogging channel, The ACE Family. On their channel, the couple, along with their three children, Elle, Alaïa and Steel, showed their travel adventures, home life, and much more relatable family content.

After six years of successfully growing their channel, The ACE Family announced they were leaving YouTube in 2022. Two years later, Catherine and Austin announced their separation in joint Instagram posts, leaving many of their 18.1 million subscribers shocked and heartbroken. Before their split, The ACE Family faced multiple personal and financial setbacks, including the loss of their $10.1 million mansion. Here's what led to the exes losing their house.

Why did The ACE Family lose their house?

The ACE Family were involved in a series of legal woes that ultimately led to them losing ownership of their home. Business Insider reported in 2021 that Catherine and Austin were served a notice of default by a debt collector that stated they had 90 days to pay their home lender $8.7 million. During that time, their home went into "pre-foreclosure" and was put into auction for $9 million.

After no one purchased the property at the sale, ownership was transferred to the beneficiary, 5 Arch Funding Corporation, as property records shared with Business Insider showed. 5 Arch was rewarded the right to evict the couple from the home, though they denied ever being evicted. "Ain't nobody getting evicted, ain't nobody moving," Austin wrote on Instagram at the time. Catherine also addressed the rumors on social media, sharing on Snapchat that the rumors made her "appreciate how blessed I am."

The couple continued posting videos in their home with their children on YouTube before they filmed their final video on their channel in 2022 to focus on their family. Rumors of The ACE Family losing their home came after Catherine and Austin faced individual lawsuits. Their family company, Ace Hat Collection Inc., an umbrella company ran by Austin, was also in hot water when it petitioned two separate construction businesses in the Los Angeles County Supreme Court to try to release mechanic's liens.

Why did Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom divorce?

The ACE Family's financial woes weren't the only issues plaguing Catherine and Austin's marriage. After a year of staying silent about their split, Catherine spoke on some of the couple's problems for the first time. In an interview with Call Her Daddy, she chatted with host Alex Cooper about Austin's decision to admit to his infidelity in a series of Snapchat Stories, per E! News. Catherine said that, before his confession, she had already known about some of his actions.

"I know three for sure," she told Alex of the number of women her husband cheated on her with. "They're out there in the world acting like that never happened, probably."

Catherine also vehemently denied her husband's claims that she gave him permission to cheat, so long as he didn't "embarrass" her, something he told fans in his Snapchat Stories. She said she would never set that kind of example for their children. "One thing he said that really just was a punch to the gut was, 'Yes, I cheated and she was OK with it as long as I said you don't embarrass me,'" Catherine recalled. "That is not true. I never ever said that. I would never say that."