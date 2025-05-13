ACE Family Dad Austin McBroom Released a Statement About Ex-Wife Catherine's Infidelity Claims "I felt like I was getting no affection from her." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 13 2025, 2:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@austinmcbroom

Where there is a YouTube or influencer family, there is a crack or two in the shiny veneer. The ACE Family on YouTube proved that when parents Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz split up. But after Catherine's memoir came out and included allegations of infidelity, Austin clapped back and released a video statement to claim that Catherine knew about the cheating.

Let's back this up a bit. According to early information posted about Catherine's memoir, she explains in her book that Austin was unfaithful to her during their marriage. Outside of the memoir, Austin has not denied cheating. Instead, he has said in videos that were shared on TikTok that he did indeed cheat but that Catherine knew about it and that part of the reason he felt compelled to cheat was because he felt as though he "was getting no affection from her." Yeah, it's a lot to unpack.

Austin McBroom says Catherine knew about his cheating.

In a video that was shared on TikTok, Austin explains why he cheated on Catherine during their marriage. According to Austin, when he expressed to Catherine that she wasn't giving him what he needed, she told him not to make her "look dumb" or "embarrass" her. For Austin, that meant he had Catherine's blessing to do what he "needed to do."

"She knew exactly what I was doing and when I was doing it," Austin says. "So much to where she stayed with me another five, six years after that. She continued to film every YouTube video with me after that. She even went as far as defending me, defending my name when people would ask her about me stepping out."

The couple shares three kids, and their YouTube channel grew quickly thanks to their regularly churned out content of funny family pranks, popular internet challenges, and Q&A sessions with fans. They have more than 18 million subscribers, but it was unclear how the channel would continue in the wake of the drama between Austin and Catherine. Their last video was posted in 2023.

Catherine Paiz's memoir tells all about her marriage.

The reason for Austin's video statement is because of Catherine's memoir. Catherine's book, titled DOLORES: My Journey Home: (Finding Myself Beyond The ACE Family), is slated for a July 2025 release on Amazon. But after parts of the memoir were leaked and made their way online, including what she said about Austin, he felt the need to post a video that was then shared across TikTok in multiple parts.