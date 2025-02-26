Alix Earle’s “Hot Mess” Podcast Dropped by Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network — Here’s Why Alix Earle joined Alex Cooper's network, Unwell, when it launched in 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 26 2025, 6:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hotmess

Influencers Alix Earle and Alex Cooper share more than the same name. The content creators built a solid following on social media, allowing them to be their own boss. Alix, with an "I" rose to popularity by posting "Get Ready With Me" videos on TikTok in which she shares details of her personal life, making her one of the platform's "it girls." Alex, with an "E," dubbed Gen Z's Barbara Walters, is also at the top of her media career as the host of Call Her Daddy and her media company, Unwell Network.

It was only a matter of time before the A duo joined forces online. In 2023, Alex tapped Alix to join Unwell as the host of her podcast, Hot Mess. However, less than a year after their working relationship began, reports surfaced that Alix and her podcast was no longer with Alex's company. So, what caused Alix to feel unwell about her business venture? Here's the scoop.

Why did Alix Earle leave Unwell?

The news of Alix's departure from Unwell circulated in February 2025. On Feb. 25, Variety reported the network dropped the influencer. A source told the outlet that the decision was made so that the podcast wouldn't receive any ads from SiriusXM. Alex's company has also "renounced all rights to Hot Mess," allowing Alix to explore "future opportunities."

While Alix's decision to leave Unwell was based on a business decision, her exit raised further concerns that there was tension between her and Alex. Although the influencers appeared to be friends while working together, Alix sparked banter among her and Alex's fans after she skipped an Unwell Super Bowl party in New Orleans despite being in the city. Alix confirmed she didn't go to the party by sharing an Instagram slideshow of her enjoying herself at other events in the city.

What has Alix Earle said about leaving UnWell?

At this time, neither Alix nor Alex has addressed what led to Alix leaving Unwell. However, soon after her exit, Alix announced that her next venture would involve less talking and more partying. As if you expected less from our party girl!

Alix confirmed on Instagram that her next business move would be investing in a new unnamed alcohol brand, which is expected to be shared with the world in March 2025. The influencer said alcohol is an industry she's always wanted to be part of and was finally ready to take the leap.