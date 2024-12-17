Grace O'Malley Announces Exit From Barstool Sports: "I'm so Grateful to Everyone" Grace O'Malley hasn't revealed why she's leaving Barstool Sports, but fans think it may be due to a fallout with Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 17 2024, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @gracekomalley

It's the end of an era! On Dec. 16, 2024, Grace O'Malley took to her Instagram Story to announce that she is officially parting ways with Barstool Sports.

Article continues below advertisement

The 20-something comedian shared a photo of herself kneeling in front of a wall that reads "Barstool Sports" alongside a brief statement explaining her decision to leave the digital media company. Here's everything you need to know about the situation, including the rumored reasons behind Grace's exit from Barstool Sports.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Grace O'Malley leave Barstool?

As of now, Grace O'Malley hasn't specified why she's leaving Barstool Sports. However, many fans speculate that it has to do with her falling out with childhood friend Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia.

On Monday, December 16, Grace took to her Instagram Story to announce, "I wanted you guys to hear from me first that this is my last day at Barstool. I'm so grateful to everyone at the company and to Dave for taking a chance on me." She ended her message with a playful remark, writing, "I'm just as surprised as you are there are no typos in this statement."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram / @gracekomalley

While her announcement was vague, rumors have been circulating that Grace's departure is tied to her strained relationship with Bri. The two co-hosted PlanBri Uncut, a podcast Bri started in college and later invited Grace to join in 2022. However, the final episode of PlanBri was released on Oct. 20, 2024, and in the following months, speculation grew about the status of their friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

Grace eventually claimed that Bri publicly announced the podcast's cancelation without informing her first. Then, in early December, Bri teased a new version of PlanBri Uncut without Grace, posting about it on her Instagram Story after the long-awaited release of Spotify Wrapped.

On December 6, Grace confirmed the end of her time on the podcast with a statement on her Instagram Story. "We agreed to make a joint statement, so I replied, cried, and chose not to repost or say anything until it was time," she said. "On that same day, you might've seen Brianna post that she's 'working on bringing back some version of PlanBri.' To give you guys the much-needed info you deserve, all I can say is that that was my first time hearing about this."

Article continues below advertisement

Grace also hinted that Bri's highly publicized breakup with country singer Zach Bryan in October 2024 might have played a role in the fallout. "This last year, I bit my tongue so much that I shouldn't even have one anymore," Grace wrote. "I was willing to wait out of respect, but things don't always work out the way you think they will. In fact, they rarely do. I most definitely did not foresee any of this EVER ending."