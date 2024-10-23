Home > Viral News > Influencers Brianna Chickenfry Blindsided By Zach Bryan Split, Said She Wanted to Handle "As a Human First" "He didn't text me. He didn't call me. I just woke up to a bunch of texts being like 'Are you OK?'" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 23 2024, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/@briannalapaglia

"I think it's better for the mental to not date someone famous," Brianna told Hailey. When asked how she deals with all the cheating rumors swirling around about Zach, Brianna said the internet is crazy. Unfortunately the internet might have been right this time as Zach took to Instagram the day that episode dropped to confirm that he and Brianna were done. She then responded, saying his announcement blindsided her. Here's what we know.

Brianna Chickenfry was blindsided by Zach Bryan's breakup Instagram Story.

In a since-archived Instagram Story, Zach confirmed that he and Brianna were no longer dating, via People Magazine. "I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things," he wrote. "I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be."

Brianna then took to her own YouTube channel where she got very real and extremely vulnerable. While sitting on her bathroom floor, a place of great comfort, Brianna responded to Zach's devastating announcement. "I had no idea that post was going up," the podcast host shared. "He didn't text me. He didn't call me. I just woke up to a bunch of texts being like 'Are you OK?'" Not so spoiler alert, Brianna is not OK.

Brianna goes on to say that she was blindsided by Zach's need to share this information with the public. Obviously she was aware they had broken up, but was shocked by his somewhat callous desire to tell the rest of the world. "I've been crying for like five days straight," she said. "How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone, then be discarded in a few days," asked Brianna. She promised to talk about what happened at some point but first, she wanted to "heal privately."

The couple broke up on October 21 which gave Brianna less than a day to process the end of her relationship before Zach was posting about it. For her, the indignity comes in the form of not being able to "handle this as a human first." She thanked people for their kind messages and assured everyone she was going to be fine, but is "obviously really really hurt right now."

Comments under Brianna's YouTube video are overwhelmingly supportive and positive. "This is actually so beautiful Brianna, and seeing this vulnerable side of you is so comforting. I’m so sorry but everything WILL BE OK," wrote one person. Another said, "It’s a lesson learned ... So many of us thought we could fix a man if we gave all of ourself to them and sacrificed everything for them only to find that they never changed. This is growing up. You deserve better."