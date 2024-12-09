Home > Viral News > Influencers "It Was Not a Mutual Decision" — Grace O'Malley Opens up About 'PlanBri' Cancellation "Thank god this podcast is over. Grace can finally move on and do better things with her life!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 9 2024, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: Barstool Sports

You're likely here because you heard the news that the PlanBri Uncut podcast, hosted by Grace O'Malley and Brianna LaPaglia (aka Brianna Chickenfry), was canceled. Sadly, the dynamic duo has called it quits on their online talk show. While fans are bummed that these two friends won’t be sharing their wild airport stories or debating random topics like "Can you drink while pregnant?" others are upset, thinking Brianna dropped Grace like a fly.

As we all know, the internet can be a breeding ground for rumors and drama, so it’s always best to get the facts straight before jumping to conclusions. So, what exactly happened to PlanBri, and why was it canceled?

Why was the 'PlanBri' podcast canceled?

Although Brianna hasn't disclosed the exact reason for ending the PlanBri podcast, Grace clarified in December 2024 that the decision was "not a mutual one." The last episode of PlanBri aired in mid-October 2024, and since then, fans have been eagerly searching for answers about whether the show would return or be revamped.

In a lengthy statement from Grace (shared by TikTok user @l1vr0se), Grace explained that she stayed "radio silent" for months, hoping to release a joint statement with Brianna. But after realizing things weren't going as planned, she felt compelled to speak out.

Apparently, Brianna mentioned she was "working on bringing back some version" of PlanBri, which was the first time Grace had heard about any changes. This led many fans to speculate that Brianna might have been a bit shady toward her "best friend." To ensure her side of the story was heard, Grace decided it was "only fair to share my piece about all this jazz with you now."

While Grace acknowledged that "everything's so weird and unfamiliar at the moment," she admitted that this chapter of her life brought many pleasures, including the opportunity to work with her best friend. "It has truly been a dream job, and I'm eternally grateful to both Brianna and Barstool for giving me the opportunity to work on such a fantastic show with an even better team."

However, she couldn't deny that over the past year, she had found herself holding back: "I've bit my tongue so much that I shouldn't have one anymore."

Grace O'Malley said she never imagined 'PlanBri' would come to an end.

It seems Grace wasn’t informed about some version of PlanBri happening or that she didn’t "foresee any of this EVER ending." While she may never dive into the specific details, she confirmed she’ll still be working at Barstool, adding, "When it comes to chit-chatting on a weekly basis, I’ll be right back."

After Grace posted her statement, Brianna took to social media to clarify, saying that Grace wasn’t "blindsided" by the podcast ending but that she was "blindsided when I said I was working on bringing it back."