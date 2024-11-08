What Will Brianna Chickenfry Do About That Zach Bryan Tattoo in the Wake of Breakup and Abuse Allegations?

Influencer Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is one of the most familiar faces of Barstool Sports. Perhaps second only to founder David Portnoy. Until recently, she was in a relationship with American country star, Zach Bryan.

The two have broken up, and Brianna is alleging that Zach abused and isolated her. Unfortunately, she has a tattoo dedicated to him on her body which makes healing from a nasty breakup a bit of a challenge. So what's going to happen to the tattoo? Here's what we know, along with what Brianna has alleged Zach did during their relationship and breakup.

Brianna Chickenfry is going to have to make a decision about that Zach Bryan tattoo.

To some, public displays of affection are their way of showing the world their dedication. To others, tattooing their significant other's name or face on their body is a way of declaring their dedication. It would seem that Brianna fell into the second camp, as she has a tattoo dedicated to her now-ex, Zach.

Brianna tattooed "how lucky are we," on her arm, which was a personal phrase that Zach later worked into a his song lyrics. So now what's in store for that reminder of a dark time in her life? It's unclear. But since the breakup, Brianna has mentioned that as a form of "love bombing," Zach got a tattoo dedicated to her before they were even dating, so clearly tattoos are on her mind.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, love bombing is a type of "psychological and emotional abuse that involves a person going above and beyond for you in an effort to manipulate you into a relationship with them." It can look like intense flattery, over communicating feelings, showering someone with gifts, or making grand promises about the future.

Brianna has accused Zach of trying to "isolate" her, among other things.

Whether she decides to get the tattoo removed by laser, she's already healing from many things, according to Brianna. In a shocking interview with her fellow co-hosts David Portnoy and Josh Richards, Brianna revealed on the BFFs podcast that things were not pleasant behind the scenes. She alleged that Zach had been abusing her during their year-long relationship. And that she's still afraid to make him mad.

Brianna told her co-hosts that Zach isolated and emotionally abused her, and she kept coming back. Brianna shared, “I kept showing up when I shouldn’t have, and I kept loving and giving when I shouldn’t have. That’s a me problem. If you’re not getting the love that you’re giving you have to walk away and I genuinely think that this is such a blessing because who f---ing knows how long I would have stayed and how long I would have dealt with this s---."

The abuse was intense enough, according to Brianna, that Zach and his team felt the need to offer her a $12 million settlement to keep quiet about their relationship after they broke up. She said on the podcast, "I don’t want blood money and I don’t think you can pay people off that you hurt for them to protect you." Brianna says that the fact that he felt the need to keep her quiet, "speaks volumes.”