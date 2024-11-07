Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Dave Portnoy and Zach Bryan Beef Escalates After Singer's Split With Barstool Host Brianna Chickenfry

Dave has released a diss track about Zach.

Elissa Noblitt - Author
By

Published Nov. 7 2024, 2:39 p.m. ET

Dave Portnoy zach bryan
Source: mega; instagram/@stoolpresidente

When your friend is involved in a messy breakup, it's only natural to want to defend them — and that's exactly what Barstool founder and podcast host Dave Portnoy is doing for his buddy and co-host Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, who recently went through a public split with country singer Zach Bryan.

Article continues below advertisement

Brianna opened up about feeling "blindsided" by the breakup, and her friends and colleagues were quick to rally around her. And for Dave, that has come in the form of publicly starting beef with Zach.

Now, things have escalated with Dave's new diss track, "Smallest Man."

Dave Portnoy diss track
Source: instagram/@stoolpresidente
Article continues below advertisement

Dave Portnoy escalates Zach Bryan beef with diss track.

Dave and Zach's beef first began when Brianna opened up about her breakup on the BFFs podcast, which she and Dave co-host together.

In lieu of a private breakup, Zach seemed to end things with Brianna via his Instagram story. "I had no idea that post was going up," the podcast host shared. "He didn't text me. He didn't call me. I just woke up to a bunch of texts being like 'Are you OK?'"

Since then, Dave has been outspoken about his disdain for Zach — and on Wednesday, Nov. 6, he even took to his social media pages to release a scathing diss track about the singer with his friend and co-host Josh Richards.

In the song, titled "Smallest Man" — which seems to be a reference to Taylor Swift's "Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" — he calls Zach a liar, accuses him of cheating on Brianna, and makes fun of his appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

“Itty bitty Zach, s--tty s---tty tats / Ugly in the face, there’s no cure for that,” he says. "Country singing boss baby, get that boy a snack / Throw another temper tantrum, it’s time for a nap / Think you’re on some s--t tryna diss Taylor Swift, did a hundo ‘gram stories apologizing like a b---h.”

He also criticizes his tattoos, says his head looks like a LEGO, and tells him he has hair like Homer Simpson.

Article continues below advertisement

The song originally hit Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube on Wednesday, but shortly after, Dave revealed it had been removed due to a copyright claim. However, he has no intention of letting the track die.

In a series of heated Instagram stories, Dave has said that he'll be releasing a new track — or possibly "10,000" — just to get under Zach's skin.

Zach Bryan
Source: mega

"Fine, you think that’s just it? You think we’re going to just put ‘Smallest Man’ away?" he asked. "I will write 10,000 diss tracks ... “I will go do die in the booth. I will put the headsets on and come back spitting bars twice as hot."

"Maybe we do ‘Dave’s Version,'" he said while showing off an armful of friendship bracelets, referencing Taylor Swift and her "Taylor's Versions" of albums.

For his part, Zach has not responded to any of the criticism from Dave, and their beef seems to be largely one-sided.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Brianna Chickenfry Blindsided By Zach Bryan Split, Said She Wanted to Handle "As a Human First"

Hawk Tuah Girl Was the Surprise Guest at Zach Bryan's Nashville Show

Country Singer Zach Bryan Reveals Why He Was Arrested in Vulnerable Video

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.