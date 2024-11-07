Home > Entertainment Dave Portnoy and Zach Bryan Beef Escalates After Singer's Split With Barstool Host Brianna Chickenfry Dave has released a diss track about Zach. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 7 2024, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: mega; instagram/@stoolpresidente

When your friend is involved in a messy breakup, it's only natural to want to defend them — and that's exactly what Barstool founder and podcast host Dave Portnoy is doing for his buddy and co-host Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, who recently went through a public split with country singer Zach Bryan.

Brianna opened up about feeling "blindsided" by the breakup, and her friends and colleagues were quick to rally around her. And for Dave, that has come in the form of publicly starting beef with Zach. Now, things have escalated with Dave's new diss track, "Smallest Man."

Dave Portnoy escalates Zach Bryan beef with diss track.

Dave and Zach's beef first began when Brianna opened up about her breakup on the BFFs podcast, which she and Dave co-host together. In lieu of a private breakup, Zach seemed to end things with Brianna via his Instagram story. "I had no idea that post was going up," the podcast host shared. "He didn't text me. He didn't call me. I just woke up to a bunch of texts being like 'Are you OK?'"

Since then, Dave has been outspoken about his disdain for Zach — and on Wednesday, Nov. 6, he even took to his social media pages to release a scathing diss track about the singer with his friend and co-host Josh Richards. In the song, titled "Smallest Man" — which seems to be a reference to Taylor Swift's "Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" — he calls Zach a liar, accuses him of cheating on Brianna, and makes fun of his appearance.

“Itty bitty Zach, s--tty s---tty tats / Ugly in the face, there’s no cure for that,” he says. "Country singing boss baby, get that boy a snack / Throw another temper tantrum, it’s time for a nap / Think you’re on some s--t tryna diss Taylor Swift, did a hundo ‘gram stories apologizing like a b---h.” He also criticizes his tattoos, says his head looks like a LEGO, and tells him he has hair like Homer Simpson.

The song originally hit Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube on Wednesday, but shortly after, Dave revealed it had been removed due to a copyright claim. However, he has no intention of letting the track die. In a series of heated Instagram stories, Dave has said that he'll be releasing a new track — or possibly "10,000" — just to get under Zach's skin.

