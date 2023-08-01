Home > Viral News > Influencers > Alix Earle TikTok Star Alix Earle and Her BFF Kristin Moved in Together After Graduation — Details! Where does Alix Earle live? After graduating from the University of Miami, the influencer has been jet-setting all over the world. By Distractify Staff Aug. 1 2023, Published 4:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

From her GRWM (Get Ready With Me) "girl talk" videos to candid recaps of her life as a 20-something-year-old college student, Alix Earle has become TikTok's newest "IT" girl. With almost 6 million followers, Alix shot to fame by documenting her daily life at the University of Miami. However, after graduating from college in May 2023 fans are wondering where the jet-setting influencer will land next.

Originally hailing from New Jersey, Alix spent her collegiate career at The U. If you follow her TikTok account, fans will see videos of Alix and her then-college roommates' daily lives at "Casa Amor" — the name the group dubbed their Miami-based home. “My house is a bunch of fun because it’s my five best friends and me," she told Interview Magazine in April 2023. "It’s where I probably am the most and it shapes a lot of my core memories with my friends. We’re always hanging out here, whether it’s on the couch, in someone’s bedroom, or at the pool.”



After graduating, Alix told her followers that the Casa Amor gang was splitting up, with many of her old roomies moving to New York City to pursue job opportunities. So, where is Alix living?

Where does Alix Earle live post-college?

Though many of Alix's friends moved to NYC, Alix and her bestie Kristin Konefal decided to remain in the Sunshine State and got an apartment together in Miami. While Alix has decided to remain in Miami, at least for now, the influencer has been traveling all over the world this summer.

After graduation, Alix and her college friends flew off to celebrate in Europe for a three-week vacation. Since partying in Ibiza, Italy, and Greece, Alix has been back-and-forth between Los Angeles, for red carpet events such as the Barbie premiere, as well as visiting her family in New Jersey.

In July, Alix and her college besties reunited for a two-week vacation in the Hamptons. A trip that was, of course, well-documented on Alix's TikTok channel.

While the Miami-based party girl may not be every social media user's vibe, the TikTok influencer has certainly carved out a brand for herself— and maybe that was part of the marketing major's plan all along.

Alix Earle has a scholarship in her name at the University of Miami.

In June 2023, Alix announced that she would be funding a scholarship at the University of Miami. "I’m sitting here writing this with tears in my eyes. It is such an honor to announce that I’m leaving the University of Miami Herbert Business School with a scholarship in my name. I am, and will always be, beyond grateful to have attended such an amazing University," she wrote on Instagram.

