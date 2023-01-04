Alix Earle Makes More From One TikTok Video Than Many People Do in a Year
Only a few years after 22-year-old New Jersey-born TikTok star Alix Earle made her debut on social media, she was crowned queen of the internet.
The lifestyle influencer, who has a cumulative following of more than 4 million users (and counting) across her Instagram and TikTok accounts, recently found herself at the center of controversy when her fans found out how much money she supposedly makes.
Surprisingly, one brand deal can bring in as much as (or even more than) some people make in a year. Keep reading for details on her salary!
The Alix Earle TikTok controversy, explained.
Only two weeks after her breakup with professional baseball player Tyler Wade, the TikTok “it” girl is in the spotlight yet again. This January, the influencer included a Black haircare brand in her “Best Amazon Purchases of 2022” TikTok review, which has since gone viral.
In the TikTok video, Alix offers a tutorial on how to apply Mielle Organics’ Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, which later sold out online.
The advertisement sparked controversy on Black Twitter, which pointed out that many Black hair companies — like Shea Moisture and Carol’s Daughter — have a history of pivoting their brand when it goes mainstream.
“Black women have legitimate reasons to side-eye white folks ‘discovering’ Mielle hair oil,” one user argued. “When brands BW single-handedly kept afloat start chasing white money, they raise prices, change formulas, and erase Black women from their image.”
However, the founder of Mielle — Monique Rodriguez — took to social media to address the backlash shortly after.
Rosemary Mintgate was proof of the widespread influence that content creators have — and they’re being paid generously for their services. In fact, TikTokers like Alix generate thousands of dollars per month.
So, what’s Alix’s salary? The answer will make you re-evaluate all of your life choices.
What is Alix Earle’s salary? You’d be surprised!
In a video with more than 130,000 views as of this writing, influencer marketing manager Jessica Liliann spilled the tea on how much Alix charges for a collab.
According to Jessica, Alix is supposedly paid anywhere between $40,000 and $70,000 for a brand partnership, depending on the scope of the campaign. This means that if Alix posted only one video per month, she could make half a million dollars per year.
With this said, Jessica added that Alix’s influence is well worth what she’s paid given the company’s return on investment, but this information was surprising given that many educators make less than a quarter of Alix’s salary. And commenters didn’t bite their tongues about their frustrations.
“I think it’s kinda ridiculous she gets paid that much for one video when we as a society can’t even properly pay our teachers, but that’s just me,” one user wrote.
“I think it’s amazing she’s getting paid what she’s worth but I think other professions need to do better with that as well,” another commenter added.
Welp, we can’t hate on our good sis for securing the bag!