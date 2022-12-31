Former News Anchor Barbara Walters Has Died at 93

Barbara Walters, the first female newscaster, died Friday, Dec.30 at 93. She started work as a reporter with NBC in 1961. Though the Today show would sideline her she would eventually become a co-host in 1974 before finally moving on to ABC in 1976.

Barbara joined the ABC News team as the first female anchor on the evening news and would become known for her time broadcasting for 20/20 and her infamous "The Barbara Walters Specials." What was the ultimate cause of death for Barbara Walters?