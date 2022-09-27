Whoopi Goldberg Gave 'The Talk' Viewers an Update on Barbara Walters

However, the outlet does note that Barbara is no stranger to health complications. In 2010, Barbara had to repair a broken aortic valve via open-heart surgery in 2010.

"You know how I always tell you how healthy I am. ... I've never missed a day's work," Barbara said on The View in May 2010 via ABC News. "Later this week, I'm going to have surgery to replace one faulty heart valve. Lots of people have done this, and I have known about this condition for a while now."