Alix Earle Apologizes For Her Racist Tweets — But Are Fans Buying It? "It was wrong," Alix flatly said. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 31 2024, 4:27 p.m. ET

On Aug. 30, 2024, mega-influencer Alix Earle took to TikTok to finally address racist tweets she posted in 2014 when she was a tween. The beauty maven, who counts 7 million TikTok followers and 3.7 million followers on Instagram among her sphere of influence, was called out when the content resurfaced ten years later.

After being criticized for staying mum, Alix shared a lengthy message to her followers in which she got brutally honest about why it took so long for her to speak out. Did her fans buy the apology for Alix Earle's racist tweets? Read on to find out.

Alix Earle apologizes for the racist tweets in the most down-to-earth way possible.

Wearing little or no makeup — so not like her! — and sitting and directly addressing the camera, Alix didn't sugarcoat her apology. "I handled this situation terribly, and I recognize that," she said, going on to say her whole brand has been built off sharing her life with her fans — the good, and the bad.

The star, clad in a monotone brown outfit, went on to say that she feels she let down the Black community, but then declared that this is not who she is, how she thinks, or how she talks. "It was wrong," Alix flatly said. As for why she didn't go on social media earlier to apologize, and despite rumors swirling about this controversy being her undoing, Alix swears it's because she didn't want to say the wrong thing.

"Anyone can say 'I'm sorry,' but like do you really mean it?" she posited in the TikTok. Meanwhile, she also shared a comprehensive statement about the situation that was posted on X.

In the statement, Alix explained she was 13 years old when she used the racial slur on an old ask.fm account. She claimed she "did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word."

Did fans think Alix Earle's apology for the racist tweets was sincere?

With Alix claiming she stayed silent about the tweets for too long because she listened to the wrong advice, fans were quick to weigh in on the situation. Many fans took to Alix's TikTok to insist that her apology sounds sincere. "I respect it," one person said, while another commenter applauded Alix for not resorting to tears in her video. "Thanks for taking accountability," someone else commented.

But while appreciation for her apology was apparent from many, some weren't ready to give the creator grace, with one critic pointing out that she put out a hairstyling video just hours before her mea culpa.

She didn’t know the N word was offensive at 13? — B (@Braeden7654) August 26, 2024

Overall, people were cool with what Alix said in her apology, and said that she's allowed to make mistakes. It's worth noting that this is just the latest celebrity to come under fire for having used offensive language in resurfaced posts.