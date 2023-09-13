Home > Entertainment Alix Earle Has Taken Social Media by Storm — Let's Meet Her Siblings Alix Earle has made an impressive name for herself on the internet space. Here's what we know about her five siblings and family life. By Sughnen Yongo Sep. 13 2023, Published 8:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alix_earle

The Gist: Alix Earle is a popular TikTok influencer and construction company heiress.

Alix has a large blended family that includes five siblings.

Alix's rise to fame on TikTok is largely attributed to her "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos.

Article continues below advertisement

As a TikTok sensation and construction company heiress, Alix Earle has made the social media world her oyster. The University of Miami graduate has grown her following to over 5.6 million TikTok followers and 2.9 million Instagram fans. For many people who are in on current events, Ashley's name might ring a bell. Ashley was involved in a national political scandal when she unknowingly became entangled with then-New York governor Eliot Spitzer.

But there's more to Alix than just her viral videos. The "Get Ready With Me" pioneer's family is intriguing. When Alix was in third grade, her parents got divorced, and in a twist of fate, her father, construction magnate Thomas "TJ" Earle, later remarried Ashley Dupré. Let's dive into her family tree and get to know the people who have shaped her life, including her siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Alix Earle is the oldest of five siblings.

The TikTok lifestyle influencer is a big sister to five younger siblings, including her biological sister Ashtin Earle, who frequently appears on Alix's social media. Alix also showcases her four younger step-siblings. She has two step younger sisters Penelope, Izabel and one step-brother named Thomas James II, from her father's second marriage to Ashley.

Article continues below advertisement

Alix's family dynamic in unique, but they make it work.

From what we have seen so far, it's clear that family holds a special place in the GRWM trailblazer's heart, and she cherishes the bonds she shares with her siblings. In an interview with Elle, Alix said that her close-knit family dynamic was one she would call "modern." “We definitely have a very modern family,” Alix said. “It’s normal for me to have my dad, my mom, and my stepmom all going on the same trips.”

Source: Instagram/@alix_earle

Article continues below advertisement

Alix has grown close to her stepmother over the years.

The TikToker has also formed a good rapport with her stepmother, who she has reportedly asked for advice on a few occasions. “We’ve gotten to such a good point. Whatever’s happened in the past, we’ve all gotten past it as a family.”

Her stepmother has also supported her through rough situations. “One time I was overwhelmed about something of mine and I called my dad. He was like, ‘You should really talk to Ashley about this. She has dealt with this before, stuff in the media.’ It’s brought us closer because she’s able to guide me through it,” Alix said.

Article continues below advertisement

Alix's rise to fame was marked by an iconic catch phrase.

Alix's rise to fame on TikTok is largely attributed to her "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos. These videos not only showcase her makeup and fashion routines but also give a peek into her personal life. Whether preparing for a VIP night out or sharing her thoughts on breast augmentation and sorority recruitment, Alix is known for her authenticity and honesty. She even documented her four-month Accutane journey, offering her followers a candid look at her battle with cystic acne.