Bryan from 'Love Island' Is More Than a Dreamboat — He's Apparently Harvard Educated Rumors suggest Bryan attended Harvard, but is that really true? By Ivy Griffith Published July 11 2025, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @brizzzworks

Season 7 of Love Island hit Summer 2025 with some major ups and downs. Not only did two cast members get removed from the island seemingly for poor behavior on the internet, but fan discussion has raged on everything from ethnicity and race to personality and more. Which is to say that the fans are highly invested.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the cast members who seems to be getting a lot of the buzz is who fans have called a "sweet smokeshow" of a person: Bryan Arenales. The dreamy, tattooed hunk has caught the attention of fans, along with one particular fellow island denizen (Amaya). However, as it turns out, Bryan is more than just a beautiful face. He's also pretty darn smart. Here's what we know about the rumor that Bryan was educated at Harvard.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Bryan Arenales from 'Love Island' go to Harvard?

The cast members who join Love Island come from all walks of life. Some are barely scraping by or are unemployed, while others have successful businesses and careers. Some are highly educated, while others have focused more on other avenues to success in life. But Bryan, it would seem, belongs to the former group.

According to a post on TikTok by user @ifyboy248, he attended the Harvard Summer Venture in Management Program (SVMP) in 2022, and he heard tell of a colleague who attended in 2018: none other than Bryan.

Article continues below advertisement

But we don't have to take @ifyboy248's word for it. On Bryan's own Instagram, he has a photo of himself posing in front of the Harvard Business School sign. He tagged Harvard Business School and captioned the photo, "Extremely grateful for being part of the HBS SVMP Class of 2018." He also added a photo of a certificate of completion, which looks pretty darn official. So yes, while Bryan did not graduate from Harvard Business School, he can say definitively that he received some Harvard education.

Article continues below advertisement

What else do we know about Bryan?

But what else do we know about Bryan? He seems pretty humble and laid-back, so you might have to dig a little to find out more about the person behind the tattoos and muscles.

Article continues below advertisement

According to NBC News, we know that Bryan is from Boston, where he confirmed in his intro to Casa Amor that he was "born and raised." He told fans, "I'm a financial accountant, I do real estate, and I also bartend nightclubs. I do a little bit of everything. Just know, if you with me, you're taken care of."

His Instagram profile includes the Guatemalan and Puerto Rican flags, giving insight into his ethnicity. A point that has stirred support from fans on the internet who are excited to see more Latinos entering the top echelon of the reality show.

Article continues below advertisement