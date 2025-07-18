Why Did Olandria Unfollow Huda After the ‘Love Island’ Finale? Inside the Latest Drama Post-Villa The unprecedented popularity of the season seven cast of ‘Love Island’ has resulted in them being some of the most talked about people in the entertainment world By Danielle Jennings Published July 18 2025, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

It’s been less than a week since the massively popular seventh season of Love Island aired its finale, but although America’s favorite Islanders have officially left the villa, the drama remains. The latest issue involves fan-favorite Olandria Carthen and the highly controversial Huda Mustafa, whose recent comments resulted in one half of #Nicolandria unfollowing her on Instagram.

The unprecedented popularity of the season seven cast of Love Island has resulted in them being some of the most talked about people in the entertainment world, and fans are hanging onto every word they say and move they make post-villa.

Why did Olandria unfollow Huda?

Islanders are contractually obligated to do several interviews once they leave the villa and following the conclusion of the season. Practically every person on the Season 7 Love Island cast has given interviews on their time in the villa — but as expected, it was Huda’s that caused the most controversy.

When viewers last saw them on the show, Olandria and Huda were back to being friends following the dust-up during the Stand On Business challenge. Since leaving the villa, the two have been staying at an Airbnb with the rest of the finalists to do press for the week, which included Huda’s interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast.

During her interview, Huda once again claimed that no one supported her in the villa and that she felt she was “bullied” and ganged up on. Now, if you’ll recall, the one person in the villa that practically everyone leaned on for support was Olandria, and she specifically supported Huda on multiple occasions. Naturally, Huda’s comments did not sit well with Olandria, and shortly after the interview dropped, she officially unfollowed her on Instagram.

Prior to Huda’s sit-down with Alex Cooper, she was with #Nicolandria cuddled up in bed with them and popping up on their livestreams, so her comments on the podcast came as a shock to fans.

Did anyone else unfollow Huda after her interview?

Yes! Both Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene were the first to officially unfollow Huda after her interview was released, which is likely due to Huda saying that she was bullied while on the show — an allegation that has resulted in Chelley and Olandria being mercilessly bullied online by Huda’s fans.

However, that’s not the only comment that caused #Chellace to unfollow her, as she once again commented on the drama-filled Heart Rate challenge, doubling down on her belief that she did nothing wrong despite several Islanders saying the contrary. Huda also made comments about her liking Ace and referenced him liking a photo of her on Instagram back in 2023.

The relationship between Chelley and Huda has been hesitantly cordial at best since the Heart Rate and Stand On Business challenges, but after her Call Her Daddy interview, it’s seems that both Chelley and Ace are completely done with her.

What has the public response been to Huda’s interview?

Outside of her core fan base, many believe that Huda squandered the opportunity to take accountability in the interview, as she never owned up to any of the abusive and confrontational behavior she exhibited in the villa. She was also taken to task for not addressing her fans directly to stop the incessant and highly racist bullying that Olandria and Chelley have been on the receiving end of from her fans.

