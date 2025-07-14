All the ‘Love Island Usa’ Season 7 Couples Who Are Still Together (Plus a Shocking Breakup) Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were crowned America's favorite couple during the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 finale. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 14 2025, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Another year, another completed season of Love Island USA! The dating competition's seventh season ended on July 13, 2025, allowing fans to see if their favorite couple won the $100,000 grand prize.

Season 7 of Love Island USA showed multiple possible love connections, some of which have decided to continue after the six-week season. Let's find out who's still together and who called it quits since the finale aired.

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales (Still Together)

Source: Peacock

Amaya and Bryan confirmed they were intentional about making their relationship work during the Love Island USA Season 7 finale. During their first and last date in the villa, the pair looked at scrapbooks and shared how similar their upbringings were. They made their romance officially exclusive during the date and eventually won the competition, becoming the first LatinX couple to do so. In the finale, Bryan chose to split the $100,000 prize with his Amaya Papaya.

Since their win, neither of them has confirmed they're still together on their social media accounts. Amaya and Bryan discussed how them living in different states could affect their budding romance. However, Bryan, who is from Boston, Mass., said in an episode that he was open to spending more in Amaya's hometown, New York City, so they could spend more time together.

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen (Still Together)

Source: Peacock

#Nicolandria is likely still together, though they haven't confirmed anything on social media. The couple stole our hearts from the first time they kissed in the blindfold kiss game. However, they didn't get together until after Nic's former connection, Cierra Ortega, was removed from the the show for using a racial slur. Olandria and Nic's were then free to explore one another, with them both expressing they should've gotten together sooner.

During the Love Island Season 7 finale, they said they wanted to see if their relationship could work outside of the villa. Nic and Olandria also eceived support from their families, some of whom visited them in Fiji.

Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia (Still Together)

Source: Peacock

Fourth-place couple Iris and Pepe also haven’t shared a relationship update since the Love Island finale. Both bombshells experienced heartbreak in the villa when their respective connections, T.J. Palma and Hannah Fields, were sent packing, but were ultimately led to each other after Casa Amor. While they didn't immediately confirm if they're together after the show, the couple has an advantage over some of the other villa connections. Both Iris and Pepe live in California, with her in LA and him 44 minutes away in Santa Ana.

Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley (Broke Up)

Source: Peacock

Unfortunately (or fortunately), "Hurricane Huda" ultimately decided to bet on herself during the Season 7 finale. After connecting with Casa Amor Bombshell Chris Seeley, the pair called things off in the finale. According to People, the mid-finale breakup was a first in the show's history. While they were hot and heavy throughout the competition, Huda expressed being upset with Chris's lack of affection in front of the rest of the Islanders. Chris also said he didn't like their communication style. Before the elimination, Huda decided they "should just be friends.”

Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene (Still Together)

Source: Peacock

Chelley and Ace may not have made it to the finale, but they had one of the strongest (and longest) connections throughout the entire experience. After leaving the villa, the pair confirmed they were still together, and Chelley is looking to move to Los Angeles, where Ace currently lives. Fans rooted for the couple throughout the season, and though they had met before Love Island, Chelley said being in the villa made intensified their bond.

"We found each other, and we’ve grown together," she explained to Variety. "There’s no more I could ask for. It was very evident that’s what America wanted."

Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway (Still Together)

Source: Peacock

Taylor and Clarke were another couple that were eliminated ahead of the finale and had a messy ride leading them to each other. Taylor left Olandria to recouple with Clarke following Casa Amor. Despite their controversial union, the pair made their relationship exclusive before they were both sent home a week before the finale after not securing enough fan votes. Since their exit, Clarke and Taylor have confirmed they're still together and that the vibes have continued vibing in the real world.

