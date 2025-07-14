‘Love Island USA’ Couple Amaya and Bryan’s Win Was Historic — Are They Still Together? The finale ended with Amaya Papaya and Bryan winning the $100,000 after receiving the most fan votes. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 14 2025, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

The finale ended with Amaya Papaya and Bryan winning the $100,000 after receiving the most fan votes. They made history as the competition's first LatinX couple and confirmed neither of them was only in it for the money. Bryan, the official winner of the prize money, chose to split it with Amaya, stating that their family backgrounds and his dad's belief that there are more important things than money influenced his decision. Since the Love Island finale, fans have wondered if Amaya and Bryan are still together. Here's what we know about their post-villa romance.

Are Amaya and Bryan still together after Season 7 of 'Love Island USA'?

We can't officially confirm if Amaya and Bryan are still together since their Love Island USA win. However, based on what we know of the show's filming schedule, combined with the couple's obvious passion for one another, it's a safe bet that they've continued to foster their relationship in the days following their designation as the People's couple.

Love Island USA runs its new episodes two to three days after filming. That means it's more than likely that Bryan and Amaya were still together when the finale aired, and may have even watched it together. In addition to the time, the couple declared their desire to see where their romance could go outside of the villa ahead of their win. During their last date before the elimination round, Bryan shared with Amaya he wanted to take their relationship to the next level and didn't need to be the winning couple to stamp his decision.

"I just wanted to talk to you and basically let you know how much I care about you and how much you mean to me," he said over a glass of champagne. "I definitely wanted to leave here, letting you know that I want to make stuff exclusive with us and prioritize us. I wanna continue taking the right steps with you and to enter the outside world with you." Amaya and Bryan later confirmed they were "exclusive" to their fellow Islanders, who cheered for their blossoming union.

Amaya and Bryan's long distance could affect their post-'Love Island' romance.

Fans had been rooting for the couple ever since Bryan defended her emotions after Austin, Ace, and Zak put her on the spot during the "Standing On Business" challenge. Amaya told him during the finale that seeing him defend her solidified her belief that he could be the one for her. "You make me happier," she shared with Bryan in the finale. "You don't understand how much it meant to me, that moment, of you standing up for me during the Standing on Business [challenge]."

While half of the American population is rooting for them, Amaya and Bryan's distance could play a factor in their relationship's success. Amaya is from New York City, NY, while Bryan lives in Boston, Mass. Still, the couple has less of a distance to navigate than some other Love Island couples, so that's always a good sign!