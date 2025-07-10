Who Is Ace Greene's Dad on 'Love Island USA'? Here's What We Know The reality TV star's dad was a college assistant basketball coach. By Niko Mann Published July 10 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Ben Symons / @Peacock

Fans of Love Island USA are curious about Ace Greene's dad after a TikToker made a video about his family connections. Ace is a fan favorite on the reality TV show, and he's also a content creator on social media.

Ace makes videos teaching people how to dance on TikTok and has millions of followers. On his website, he says he is also a comedian, DJ, model, choreographer, YouTuber & professional party host. But fans want to know about his family connections, and we've got the tea.



Ace from 'Love Island' has a basketball coach for a dad.

TikTok user @morfboss made a video claiming that Ace's dad is Allen Caveness, a former assistant college basketball coach at California State University in Long Beach, Calif. He is currently the head coach for the Saint Monica Preparatory Men's Basketball team in Santa Monica, Calif. Before coaching at Saint Monica's and Cal State Long Beach, Allen was a men's basketball coach at St. Anthony High School for seven years.

He also spent two years coaching at Cal State Dominguez Hills and was the head coach at El Camino College, Fullerton College, and Mt. San Antonio College. TikTok user @morfboss detailed Ace's family tree with a video on the platform, and it has been viewed more than one million times. He captioned the post, "Leadership is genetic after all! Also, this is just his father’s side! His mama a Greene." Ace reportedly began using his mother's maiden name as his stage name.

"If you thought Ace was a leader, you have to see his family tree," he said in the video. "So, Ace's pops — that's Ace right there — Allen Caveness, his father, he's a leader on the basketball court. Because one of his schoolmates posted his yearbook, we now know he's Allen Caveness, Jr., and you know his pops had him on the basketball court."

"Ya'll, Allen even saved a girl from drowning at the pool," he added, while showing a picture of Ace's dad as a teenager in an article from the Los Angeles Times. Allen reportedly saved a little girl from drowning in an apartment complex pool in Crenshaw. "He looks just like Ace right here."

The TikToker went on to talk about Ace's grandparents, great-grandparents, and great-great-grandparents. "So, Ace's grandfather, Thomas Caveness Jr., was born in Los Angeles, and I'm skipping right to Sr. ... This is Ace's great-grandfather, Thomas Jefferson Caveness," he continued. "He was an officer for the secret organization, the Knights of Pythias."

The TikToker went on to say that Ace's ancestors came to California from Texas and Mississippi and include a preacher. "What in the Sinners is going on? Clearly, that leadership is in his blood," he added. "So, ya'll just gonna have to keep dating."