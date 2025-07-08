Is Nic Wearing Olandria’s Heart Necklace on ‘Love Island'? Inside the Fan Theory Nic and Olandria have finally fulfilled fans’ dreams and made #Nicolandria a reality after coupling up at the last recoupling of the season. By Danielle Jennings Published July 8 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Expecting the unexpected is clearly the theme of Love Island Season 7, as the twists and turns have been shocking, and Islanders Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen have been at the center of the love connection rollercoaster. Now that the two are officially coupled up, fans are dissecting everything about them, including whether or not Nic is wearing one of Olandria’s heart necklaces.

Article continues below advertisement

After initially beginning their Love Island journey with different people, Nic with Cierra Ortega and Belle-A Walker, and Olandria with Taylor Williams, Nic and Olandria have finally fulfilled fans’ dreams and made #Nicolandria a reality after coupling up at the last recoupling of the season.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Is Nic wearing Olandria’s heart necklace on ‘Love Island'?

According to fans across social media, specifically TikTok, Nic appears to be wearing one of the two heart necklaces that Olandria has frequently worn all season.

Now, generally it’s very common for Islanders to swap clothing and accessories during their lengthy six-week stay in the Fiji villa — but because fans are so obsessed with all things #Nicolandria, they are convinced it is a reflection of their blossoming romance.

Article continues below advertisement

As of now, neither Nic nor Olandria has addressed the alleged necklace sharing, nor have they debriefed their besties (and fellow couple) Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe on what’s going on.

Article continues below advertisement

Where do things stand with Nic and Olandria on ‘Love Island'?

#Nicolandria is going strong in the villa, as their one-on-one chats, flirty banter, and bedtime intimacy have all increased since Olandria officially chose Nic at the recoupling. During the recent baby challenge, the two seemed to strengthen their bond while discussing their views on starting a family. Both revealed that the number of children they want in the future is very similar.

We also got to see them getting to know each other a little better. Nic revealed that he considered adopting a child as a single parent, and Olandria shared that she traveled to Thailand for her birthday in 2024, a place that Nic has also ventured to. There was also a cute bit of banter when the two were discussing their Alabama college football team preferences, with them being on opposite sides.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Peacock

However, the biggest development in the #Nicolandria universe is the information that Nic shared with his bestie Ace about what happened during his and Olandria's first night sleeping in the same bed.

Article continues below advertisement

He said their nighttime cuddles resulted in a fiery sensation in his chest, and Nic told Ace that while he and Olandria were spooning, she backed up into him and he was afraid that if she didn’t stop he was “gonna go crazy.” When Ace asked if Olandria was receptive to the intimate cuddling, Nic, through an extremely wide smile, said “Yes, bro.”

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Now, if you’ve been watching all season, then you’re already aware that Nic has made it known on multiple occasions how attracted he is to Olandria. When they were brought back to the villa after being voted out during Casa Amor, he said that she was “one of the most beautiful women I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

Source: Peacock