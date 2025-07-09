Where Does Clarke Carraway From ‘Love Island USA’ Live? Details One of the most jaw-dropping moments of ‘Love Island’ Season 7 occurred when Taylor chose to recouple with Clarke after she came onto the show as a Casa girl to test his connection By Danielle Jennings Published July 9 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

It’s getting down to the wire in the villa, as Love Island USA Season 7 is mere days away from its season finale, and fans are on edge, hoping that their favorite couple makes it to the end. One couple who was clearly not a favorite after being voted out was Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway, whose journey recently came to an end after their controversial coupling at Olandria Carthen’s expense. Now that the two are officially gone, viewers may want to know more about them, such as where Casa Amor girl Clarke is from.

One of the most jaw-dropping moments of Love Island season seven occurred when Taylor, who had been coupled up with Olandria since day one in the villa, chose to recouple with Clarke after she came onto the show as a Casa girl to test his connection, which left fan favorite Olandria single.

Where does Clarke Carraway from ‘Love Island’ live?

According to People, the 24-year-old hails from Charlotte, N.C., and shares the southern connection with Taylor, who is from Oklahoma. She previously stated that she was a “peer mentor,” but viewers never got an explanation about what exactly that entails. Clarke also has a past as a cheerleader and cheer coach.

How was Taylor and Clarke’s last day in the villa?

Following a day of splitting up the girls and guys courtesy of an outside-the-villa day of basketball, the couples all came back together, and Taylor shared with the guys that he wanted to be exclusive with Clarke, instead of using the common Love Island term of being “closed off.”

He told them that he wanted to play into her cheerleader past and ask her to be exclusive via a cheer that would physically spell out her name with the guys forming the letters. Things went as planned, and Clarke agreed to be exclusive with Taylor. Love Island producers made sure to focus heavily on Olandria for her reaction, as she was literally right next to them when it happened.

The newly exclusive couple didn’t have much time to celebrate, though, as just a few minutes later, a text came in telling the Islanders to head to the fire pit and prepare to hear the results of the favorite couple vote.

If you are a viewer who has been thoroughly plugged into the massive online discourse surrounding Love Island and its contestants this season, then you already know that Taylor and Clarke were never fan favorites. Many viewers still carried a bad taste in their mouths regarding how Taylor handled his recoupling and subsequent treatment of Olandria.

