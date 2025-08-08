'Bering Sea Gold' Miner Chris McCully's Net Worth Likely Reflects His Booming Success Chris netted hundreds of thousands worth of gold in one season. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 8 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Wildcat Mining

Being brave enough to chase that elusive gold dust in remote parts of the world is a courage afforded to few. For the Bering Sea Gold crew, they dredge for gold in the hostile and unforgiving areas around Nome, Alaska.

Among those intrepid miners is a young buck named Chris McCully, whose presence on the show has quickly proven him to be a strong contender for one of the most successful on the show. Here's what we know about the net worth he has amassed and how his Bering Sea Gold gold goal is going up after a wildly successful ice mining season.

What is the net worth of Chris McCully on 'Bering Sea Gold'?

Taking gold from the Bering Sea is as bold as it gets. The fury of rising and falling tides, the uncertain weather, the murky depths below; it all adds up to make one dangerous occupation that can either leave you empty-handed or fill your bank account for years to come. New to the Bering Sea Gold series but already making a splash: Chris McCully.

Chris joined the cast in Season 16, and at just 19 years old, he proved himself to be savvy, determined, and ready to bring home the haul. Season 17 cemented that fact with one of the most impressive hauls for a captain to date. As a result of his quick flash to the top, Chris's estimated net worth is likely quite high. It's impossible to pin down an exact number, but most of the captains have net worths that run the gamut from six figures to well into the millions (via The Cinemaholic).

Chris, as a successful but young star, might run in the high six figures or low $1 million. That would place him among his peers on Bering Sea Gold, although it's clear that he has his eyes on being the best of the best.

Chris's gold goal is high after taking home the top spot.

After Season 17, it became evident that Chris's determination to be the best wasn't just empty boasting. During the Season 17 ice season weigh-in, he brought in a jaw-dropping 233.54 ounces, which translates to around $420,000, according to Paulton.

For Season 18, Chris admitted that he was adding a new large piece of equipment to his fleet, which will up his chances of even greater success in the future: a crawler (via Facebook: Bering Sea Gold).

This allows him to make even more successful underwater sifting operations, lifting his gold goal ever higher as he continues to pour his success back into his career with an eye on the future.