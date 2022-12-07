Emily Riedel Gets a New Shipmate on 'Bering Sea Gold,' and We Already Know Her

It’s Jane’s first time on Bering Sea Gold, so she learns all about becoming a commercial fisherwoman and brings her homesteader skills to the Eroica dredge, which Emily captains. It’s already proving to be a fun change seeing women working together at the helm of a ship instead of the stereotypical “man’s world” Jane refers to.

