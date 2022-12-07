Emily Riedel Gets a New Shipmate on 'Bering Sea Gold,' and We Already Know Her
Winter is the season for celebrating the cold, and no one does it better than the Kilcher clan. We’ve been following them since 2011 on Alaska: The Last Frontier, as they find ways to live without modern heating in the dredges of the Alaskan frontier on their homestead outside of Homer. Plus, their relation to Grammy-winning singer Jewel makes them that much more of an fascinating family to watch for those of us at home on our warm couches.
Jane Kilcher, who married Kilcher son Atz Lee, joined the family when they married in 2006. Jane had a daughter from a previous marriage and Atz Lee had a son, and they came together to join the homestead and showcase their lives on the Discovery Channel show. Now, it seems like Jane is branching out into Bering Sea Gold. Is Jane on Bering Sea Gold?
Jane Kilcher is appearing on the current season of ‘Bering Sea Gold.’
Because of her fame as an Alaskan influencer and celebrity, Jane has many connections throughout the state. Naturally, she’s friends with Bering Sea Gold star Emily Riedel. After appearing on Season 11 of Alaska: The Last Frontier, she’s continuing her television career through the 2022–2023 winter season thanks to Bering Sea Gold.
During her time on Bering Sea Gold, Jane visited her friend Emily in Nome, Alaska, where they experienced one of the worst storms in recent history. In a post she shared on Facebook, Jane wrote, “I am in Nome going through the worst storm EVER. It is very sad to see all the damage and houses that are floating away,” on a photo of extreme flooding around the town.
Jane continued describing the scene to her followers: “Roads are like rivers now and the harbor is flooded, millions of dollars in damage.” Thousands of people wrote in their condolences, so it’s clear that Jane’s presence in Nome is able to make a difference and provide exposure to an otherwise little-seen town.
Jane shared ahead of the Bering Sea Gold premiere that she’d even be watching it with Emily. “It is 2022… and I am still in a man's [sic] world. Super grateful though to kick butt with Emily Riedel… season finale on Sunday for Alaska: the Last Frontier and then Bering Sea Gold.” Emily responded, “This season is so crazy lol I don't know what I would've done without you — can't wait to see it!”
It’s Jane’s first time on Bering Sea Gold, so she learns all about becoming a commercial fisherwoman and brings her homesteader skills to the Eroica dredge, which Emily captains. It’s already proving to be a fun change seeing women working together at the helm of a ship instead of the stereotypical “man’s world” Jane refers to.
Tune into Bering Sea Gold Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel.