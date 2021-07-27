Business Is Booming for 'Bering Sea Gold's' Vernon Adkison

Before the hit show Bering Sea Gold ever premiered on Discovery, Vernon Adkison was an expert at gold dredging and had built his business for years. And while he still does work outside of the show, he is as much a part of the cast as ever, being that he has been with the series from its inaugural season. Naturally, some fans are curious about his net worth, given all of the gold he has found over the years.

As viewers know, simply finding gold on Bering Sea Gold doesn't necessarily equate to being wealthy beyond the cast's wildest dreams, even if it's a good sign that they're doing something right.

But for most of them, the career has seemingly afforded them comfortable lifestyles. Vernon has made a living off using his fleet of boats for dredging to find gold and turn that gold into money. And he has done well for himself.