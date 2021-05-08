Logo
Steve Riedel
Source: Discovery

Steve Riedel Is Returning to 'Bering Sea Gold' and Entering Some Choppy Waters

By

May. 7 2021, Published 9:27 p.m. ET

Although Steve Riedel has technically been on Bering Sea Gold since Season 1, fans of the show know his daughter quite a bit better. Way back in the first season, Steve and Emily Riedel headed to Nome, Alaska, to try their hand at gold dredging. As we know now, it's been quite a lucrative endeavor for them — Emily in particular. Although she's the captain of the Eroica, she's been looking to expand her reign.

Last season, we watched as Emily brought Steve abroad the Eroica in the hopes that he could take over the ship as she set her sights on expanding her fleet. Steve is back in Season 10, as he takes on more of a central role. But what exactly will his relationship be like with his daughter this season, and how will it affect both of their net worths?

emily and steve
Source: Instagram
What is Steve Riedel's net worth in 2021?

While we know that Emily's net worth is estimated to be $250,000, less is known about her father. According to his LinkedIn, he's currently self-employed, and there's little insight into what exactly he's up to outside of the show and how much he makes from it. However, an interview with his daughter might give us a bit more of an explanation.

Both Steve and Zeke Tenhoff returned to the show in full capacity in Season 10, and Emily speculates that's not an accident. In an interview with PopCulture, Emily said, "Either the price [of gold] was way too high [to resist], or Steve or Zeke are way too unemployed. Gold mining does have a way of reaching out and grabbing you. Once you have the gold bug, you never want to relinquish it — you want to go out and get some more."

emily and steve
Source: Instagram

It's worth considering, then, that Steve may have been unemployed prior to rejoining the Bering Sea Gold cast, which may mean that his net worth isn't quite as high as his daughter. Steve may also make an additional salary from working on the show, though the exact number is unknown. Although it's believed that some cast members make only a few thousand or less per episode, some more central figures report much higher numbers.

Don't expect Emily and Steve to be working together in Season 10.

Although last season saw Steve join Emily's crew, he'll be leading his own team in this upcoming season. He's planning to assemble his mining rig from the ground up and even considering working with Vernon Adkison to do it, so expect some old drama to be rehashed on screen. As far as Emily is concerned, though, she'll be doing her thing, and he'll be doing his.

Emily told Distractify that she was eager to throw herself into her work this season. "I was very privileged to be able to work … I was so grateful I had a job during that time," she said, "and it was an exciting time to be a gold miner with a record-high gold price."

Catch Emily and Steve on new episodes of Bering Sea Gold on Discovery every Friday at 9 p.m. EST on Discovery. 

