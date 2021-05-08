Steve Riedel Is Returning to 'Bering Sea Gold' and Entering Some Choppy Waters

Although last season saw Steve join Emily's crew, he'll be leading his own team in this upcoming season. He's planning to assemble his mining rig from the ground up and even considering working with Vernon Adkison to do it, so expect some old drama to be rehashed on screen. As far as Emily is concerned, though, she'll be doing her thing, and he'll be doing his.

Emily told Distractify that she was eager to throw herself into her work this season. "I was very privileged to be able to work … I was so grateful I had a job during that time," she said, "and it was an exciting time to be a gold miner with a record-high gold price."

Catch Emily and Steve on new episodes of Bering Sea Gold on Discovery every Friday at 9 p.m. EST on Discovery.