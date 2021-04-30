Zeke Is Back, and 'Bering Sea Gold' Fans Are Totally Thrilled

In a promo posted for the newest season (which premieres April 30 on Discovery), eagle-eyed fans spotted that Zeke is finally returning to the show. "I need to get back in the water," he said in an early teaser for the season. "It's been a long time coming." Zeke isn't the only familiar face making a comeback to the show, either. Steve Riedel (Emily's father) is also making a triumphant return to the series.

We can't wait to see Zeke back on our screens once again. Will you be watching?

New episode of Bering Sea Gold air Fridays at 9 p.m.