'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Goes on Bizarre Social Media Rant Over Stepdaughter's Birthday 'Teen Mom 2' was the first spinoff of the original 'Teen Mom' series, and Jenelle Evans quickly stood out as one of the most talked-about cast members. By Danielle Jennings Updated Aug. 6 2025, 2:19 p.m. ET

Throughout its time as one of MTV’s most enduring and long-running franchises, there have been multiple controversial figures to emerge from the Teen Mom universe. Few have held that title as long as Jenelle Evans. Well-known to have ongoing beefs with her mother, her oldest son Jace, a plethora of exes, and her former husband, Jenelle is now slamming her former stepdaughter.

Premiering in 2011, Teen Mom 2 was the first spinoff of the original Teen Mom series, and Jenelle Evans quickly stood out as one of the most talked-about cast members due to her intense and violent feuding with her mother over her son Jace.

Source: Mega

Jenelle Evans went on a rant after seeing a birthday post about her stepdaughter.

As many who keep up with Jenelle online may know, her separation from husband David Eason has been filled with drama since they parted ways in 2024. David now has a new live-in girlfriend, Kenleigh Heatwole, and she and Jenelle have been feuding online for months. Things reached a fever pitch when Kenleigh wished David’s daughter Maryssa a happy 18th birthday by posting a family photo.

“Ever wonder why he’s closer to one daughter than the other?” Jenelle wrote in response to the birthday post. “Maybe because [Maryssa’s mom] Whitney didn’t pick up Maryssa and leave to the other side of country and actually gets along with both of us. Hmm I wonder why,” Kenleigh fired back.

From there, Jenelle began to list all of the things she has done for Maryssa throughout the years, in response to implications that she was a less-than-stellar stepmom. “Idc how much s—t my stepdaughter wants to talk about me because I’m not going to give the same energy,” she began a series of posts. “She’s bright, smart, and beautiful.”

Source: Mega

“I wish the best for her and I hope she sees and appreciates what I have done for her one day,” Jenelle added. “Her mother wasn’t there for her. I was.” Kenleigh then stated that she wouldn’t “go into detail” about Maryssa telling her unsavory things about Jenelle when she lived with her. “Go into details how I paid $1k a month for her to do private school online because she didn’t like public school,” Jenelle wrote. “Go into detail how her maternal grandmother thanked me for years for providing hand helping her when I didn’t have to do it.”

“Go into detail about her mother’s back story and why I paid $10k for emergency custody of her,” she continued. “Go into details how I provided her a home and her own bedroom with furniture. Her mother or father did not do that.. but I did it out of the kindness of my heart… Go into detail why she didn’t want to live with her mom or dad and chose her grandmother when I left NC.”

Jenelle wasn’t done and fired off more jabs at both Maryssa and Kenleigh. “Guess she hated me so much but we did TikTok’s together,” she wrote. “Ask her what she told my mom about her own father on vacation in Puerto Rico. “And I bet you do get along with his ex.. you pop Adderall and she does drugs. Two peas in a pod,” Jenelle said of Kenleigh.

What is the status of Jenelle and David now?

According to Us Weekly, in September 2024, Jenelle took to social media to announce that after a long and messy court battle, she officially has full custody of her daughter Ensley, whom she shares with David. “[It’s] not really on purpose. I was still allowed to show her on social media,” she said in an Instagram video. “I just, I don’t know, [have] been spending more time with the boys because they have doctors’ appointments, teeth check-ups [and] stuff like that.”

Source: Mega