She's Back and Ready To Film: Where is 'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Living Now? The move is likely inspired by the divorce she is in the midst of pursuing from her ex-husband, David Eason.

Once upon a time, MTV decided to document the lives of high school girls who became mothers. 16 and Pregnant became a major hit for the network, following different girls' stories as they prepared for the birth of their unborn child. The show provided gripping content, leading many to want to keep up with the girls' lives after their babies were born. The follow-up series focused on the afterpart of being 16 and Pregnant: being a Teen Mom, and since then, the show has grown a lot.

One of the young women seen on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2 is Jenelle Evans. She had her first child, Jace, while she was still in high school. Jenelle's journey with the show continued and she joined a cast of her peers who were, at this point, no longer teenagers despite keeping the Teen Mom moniker. However, in 2019, Jenelle was fired from the show due to multiple issues that MTV did not wish to tolerate. Now, she's been welcomed back into the fold and has moved to a new home.



Where is 'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans living now?

According to various reports, Jenelle recently purchased a home in Las Vegas but is still presently living in North Carolina. She's reportedly in the process of preparing for the move, but there are no updates regarding an exact moving date. The move is likely inspired by the divorce she is in the midst of pursuing from her ex-husband, David Eason. The separation is a good thing for a number of reasons, but getting her gig back with MTV is certainly the icing on top of the cake after the ordeal.

Jenelle Evans and her ex-husband David Eason pose at an event.

Jenelle Evans was fired from 'Teen Mom' because of the actions of her ex-husband, David Eason.

Jenelle's marriage to David was not all hearts and butterflies. David was allegedly abusive towards their family and displayed a number of horrible red flags throughout their marriage. The most damning thing made public was when he shot their family dog for purportedly biting their daughter. Jenelle said she forgave his actions because the dog was dangerous. David's behaviors are what ultimately led to Jenelle's firing.



Jenelle's eldest son, Jace, was apparently upset about the move after learning his mother bought a new house in Las Vegas.