Maci Bookout Has a New Career in Youth Sports and It Makes Total Sense for Her

Most of the moms in the Teen Mom franchise have been on television for years. And, by extension, they've been earning their living from the franchise for the majority of that time. But for Maci Bookout, other streams of revenue have earned her enough money to keep her family comfortable. So, what is Maci's job outside of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter?

It's not unusual for other ladies in the franchise to make money from schilling various products on Instagram. And maybe Maci is no stranger to that herself. But she has a full career she is building outside of reality TV that has nothing to do with being in front of a camera for several months out of the year.

What is Maci Bookout's job outside of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'?

In the July 25, 2024 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci tells husband Taylor McKinney that she got a job offer with a local high school to be the head coach of the girls wrestling team. And this isn't out of the scope of Maci's talents or interests, since she already coaches a youth softball team.

And not only is Maci a coach for a big wrestling club in her area in Chattanooga, Tenn., but she's also apparently the first female coach for the wrestling team, according to Dr. Cheyenne Bryant from Teen Mom: Family Reunion. In February 2023, Cheyenne congratulated Maci in an Instagram post and urged her to "keep setting the bar high." And, according to Maci's Instagram bio, she's still at it as a coach.

It's not a huge surprise, given Maci's son Bentley Edwards's affinity for wrestling himself. Although Maci doesn't coach Bentley's team, she does seem to making it her job (literally) to be fully immersed in the world of youth sports coaching.

Maci also has a clothing line with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Being a coach to more than one sports team apparently doesn't keep Maci busy enough. In 2013, she and Taylor started Things That Matter (TTM), a clothing company. Viewers often see the couple sporting shirts with their logo on it on the show and they even serve as models for their clothing on the website and on social media. It's another way for Maci to make money that isn't about the Teen Mom franchise, even if the show arguably gives exposure to the brand.

How much does Maci make on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'?