Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom OG Jenelle Evans Shares Custody Update With 'Teen Mom' Fans Amid Divorce From David Eason "I’m excited to see how her future will play out," Jenelle said of her daughter Ensley. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 24 2024, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Audiences were first introduced to Jenelle Evans on 16 and Pregnant when she was pregnant with her oldest son Jace. At the time, she was with her boyfriend Andrew Lewis, but they split shortly after due to his arrest record.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, Jenelle has been featured on Teen Mom and fans have watched as she jumped from relationship to relationship. Along the way, she had her second son, Kaiser, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, but they called off their engagement in 2015. In 2016, she met David Eason and seemed to settle down, welcoming her daughter Ensley one year later, before tying the knot. Sadly, that was not the case, and the couple filed for divorce in 2024.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Jenelle Evans filed for full custody of Ensley amid her divorce from David Eason.

When Jenelle filed for legal separation from David in February 2024, the reality star requested full physical custody of their daughter, Ensley. "It is in the best interest of the minor child that plaintiff be granted primary physical custody of the minor child and that defendant's visitation and or custodial time be predicated on a mental health assessment to ensure his fitness and ability to care for the minor child," the document read per The Sun.

"The plaintiff has always been, and continues to be an engaged parent who devotes her time, energy, effort and resources to her family." Jenelle also claimed in her filing that she is responsible for Ensley's daily needs, doctors appointments, extracurriculars, and enrichment activities. She also went on to claim David's 'history of erratic behavior" and "substance abuse" make him unfit to parent their child.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram David with daughter Ensley in 2022.

David Eason was deemed "not fit and proper" to have custody of daugher Ensley.

In August 2024, a judge deemed that David Eason was “not fit and proper to have custody of the child” after he failed to show up to court. Jenelle was awarded temporary sole and legal custody of Ensley, according to The Ashley.

Article continues below advertisement

“The best interest of Ensley would be served for sole physical and legal custody to be awarded to Ms. Eason today, with there to be supervised visitation [held off] unless and until a psychological evaluation [for David] has been completed,” the judge stated. It was reported that during the court hearing, David was on TikTok with his new girlfriend, Kenleigh.

Article continues below advertisement

The judge's decision should not come as a surprise to fans of the Teen Mom couple. In 2019, Jenelle was fired from MTV after David killed the family dog after it allegedly became aggressive with Ensley. Jenelle is now back with the network and recently moved her family from North Carolina to Las Vegas. She also shared a custody update with fans on social media in September 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

“Yes, I did get full custody of Ensley, which it wasn’t shown on the season finale,” she shared. "But I have been awarded sole and full custody of Ensley. And I’m really excited about that. I’m really happy about that." She also revealed fans will be seeing more of her daughter, who she calls her mini-me due to her love of the cameras.