"Just Hear Me Out" – Ashley Jones Shares Her Thoughts on Jenelle Coming Back to 'Teen Mom'

In a surprising turn of events, Teen Mom star Ashley Jones shows her support for Jenelle Evans returning to the franchise. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Jenelle coming back for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and noted that she just wanted her followers to hear her out on why she supports this new chapter (no pun intended) for Jenelle years after Jenelle left the show following hers and estranged husband David Eason's firing.

Ashley joined the franchise long after Jenelle and the two aren't exactly besties in real life. But apparently, Ashley felt it was necessary to show her support for Jenelle, perhaps because Ashley has had her own public relationship issues on and off shows in the Teen Mom franchise. Whatever the reason might be, Ashley has some choice words about Jenelle's return.

Source: MTV

Ashley Jones addresses Jenelle Evans's return to 'Teen Mom.'

Jenelle left Teen Mom in 2019, but her return was teased ahead of Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in 2024. And now, it seems, she could be back for good. Her return might even be what the show needs to have new life breathed into it. And Ashley took to Instagram Live to tell her followers why she believes Jenelle deserves this second chance at being part of Teen Mom all over again.

Ashley said in her Live that was later shared by a Teen Mom fan account that she knows that sometimes, men influence the decisions and actions of women in their lives. And from her view, Jenelle might have been a victim of that and that's why her decision-making skills were off in recent years. Ashley added that she is "willing to see if things will change."

In February 2024, when the news broke of Ashley allegedly being let go from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle shared her thoughts on her Instagram Stories. At the time, she said that MTV producers "look at you as talent and nothing more." She seemed to sympathize with Ashley being fired. And now, it looks like Ashley is returning the favor.

Why did Ashley Jones leave 'Teen Mom'?