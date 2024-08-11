Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Ashley Jones Officially Filed For Divorce From Bar Smith After Contemplating on 'Teen Mom' “With Bar, I just feel like I deserved unwavering support. This relationship is not worth it and I don’t have the energy," she said. By Alex West Published Aug. 11 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: MTV

A core part of the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter drama will always be the topsy-turvy relationships. So, it's not exactly shocking that Ashley Jones and Bar Smith split and filed for divorce. After all, their relationship definitely had its issues, including some legal woes.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley has been open throughout the process about how this is taking a toll on her. She also has been real about the reasons that she is going through with the official breakup. Let's take a look inside her divorce decision.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@ashleysiren

Article continues below advertisement

Why are Ashley Jones and Bar Smith getting divorced?

Ashley filed for divorce from Bar on Aug. 1, according to Us Weekly. Their break up, though dates back to March 2024, making their legal separation more of a formal technicality. Ashley explained in the legal documentation that she felt his decisions led to this, especially ones that have landed him in jail.

“[Bar] is currently in jail awaiting trial for a DV case against myself,” she reportedly wrote. “He is in jail on multiple felony charges. Given that he is already on probation out of California for gun charges and he is [now] in Nevada custody on more serious charges, I fear his decision-making skills are very questionable.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley and Bar share a daughter together, Holly, so that was a matter that needs sorting in this break up. Ashley is asking for sole custody of their kid with the court being left up to decide the amount. Additionally, she's asking for no visitation rights for Bar.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Bar Smith arrested?

Bar was arrested in July 2024 and charged with two felonies, including second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with the threat of or using physical force. While it wasn't specified at the time who was the victim, Ashley, in her court documents, did claim that he was behind bars due to domestic violence against her.

According to the Ashley Reality Roundup, a police incident report went into more detail. She allegedly kicked him out in March and was keeping her distance, but he returned to their home where he threatened to punch her in the jaw among other violent words and actions. She alleged that Bar “immediately physically took her phone, all her electronics (phone, watch, and two tablets) out of her hands, and keys away from her.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley has been open about the situation on the show. “My trust was broken and it’s a strange feeling,” she shared during the season premiere. “With Bar, I just feel like I deserved unwavering support. This relationship is not worth it and I don’t have the energy.”