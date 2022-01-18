MTV's Teen Mom: Family Reunion is giving fans a chance to see how much their favorite moms have grown up. Viewers are also getting to know the dynamics between the moms and their baby daddies, and while some of them appear to be in a good place with their relationships, others are clearly struggling.One of the couples who appear to be on shaky ground is Ashley and Bar, which is a surprise considering the pair had only recently sparked marriage rumors. Bar’s even been making a visible effort to change his appearance, which has left him almost unrecognizable. But what’s the deal with his changing looks if the couple is on the outs?What’s going on with Bar Smith’s tattoos on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'?When Ashley Jones walked on to the San Diego set of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, audiences and cast members were quick to notice that she was not wearing a ring. According to The Sun, Cheyenne was the first to bring up the topic when she directly asked whether Ashley and Bar were together.Ashley’s revelation that the couple were “married but not together” shocked everyone. According to Ashley, during the past year that Bar had to wear an ankle monitor after a DWI, she saw a lot of positive changes, and that’s when she decided it was the right time for the couple to tie the knot.But, Ashley explained, after the monitor came off, Bar became “complacent.” The couple still need to sort through a lot of their issues and Ashley said that “in order for me to put the ring back on, I need to see him do a few things.”Her explanation of the couple's status reveals a lot about Bar’s recent behavior, especially when it comes to his infamous face tattoos. According to The Ashley, Bar got tattoos directly above his eyebrows in 2019 to honor his late friends.He had “NORM” written over his left eyebrow and “YR474” over the right. During an episode of Teen Mom, the young reality star had explained the significance of his ink, which he said was to honor his brother Norm and rapper Young Rell, who had both passed away. Bar also had several teardrop tattoos near his eyes.However, with Bar trying to turn his life and relationship around, he’s decided to get rid of the facial tattoos. Bar has shared multiple videos of his progress with laser treatments to remove the tattoos and has said that although it was “a long process…they are fading.”Another major reason Bar opted to remove his face tattoos is because he recently went back to school to pursue his dream of becoming a vet tech. However, he quickly learned that visible ink of any kind was frowned upon at the school.He explained that a teacher at his school had asked him if he intended to do anything about his tattoos since they were prohibited by the dress code. “I’m like bro, what?" he responded. "No visible tattoos?”\n\nLuckily, Bar had already begun the removal process and hopefully, it won’t be too long now until he’s tattoo-free.Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.