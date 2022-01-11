Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Talks 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 2 Possibilities (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Jan. 11 2022, Published 3:26 p.m. ET
The Teen Mom universe is growing with the launch of the must-see crossover series Teen Mom: Family Reunion.
The show, which will debut on MTV on Jan. 11, will bring Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars together, including Leah Messer, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout McKinney, Jade Cline, Ashley Smith, and Briana DeJesus. Several dads and a few of the stars's current beaus will participate too, as will Briana's sister, Brittany DeJesus.
Several of the cast members already have issues with one another, like Briana, Jade, and Ashley, while others have some things to resolve with their exes and current partners. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is set to join the reunion at some point, which will surely cause even more drama.
Enter Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, a psychology expert and life coach who is going to lead exercises and one-on-one sessions to mediate some of the drama, and to help the castmates deal with their own emotions.
Ahead of the series premiere, Dr. Bryant spoke exclusively with Distractify about her role on the series, and whether she would be interested in returning if the show is picked up for Season 2.
Dr. Cheyenne Bryant on whether she would return to 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion" for a second season.
Though taking on a mediation role with stars in the Teen Mom franchise could be a daunting prospect for some, Dr. Bryant is ready to continue the challenge — if she's given the opportunity to do so.
The doctor shared that she would "absolutely, 100 percent" be interested in working on a second season, since she does the same sort of work when the cameras aren't rolling.
"This is my legacy. This is my passion, and this is my life, helping people change their lives, and to become their best selves. That's my heart's desire. That's my purpose," the new MTV star shared about the idea of continuing her work on the network in the future.
Dr. Bryant noted that showcasing her work on a Teen Mom show will give her a platform to reach people who are watching the reality stars heal from home.
"To do [this work] on a platform where I can use one person's story and journey to heal millions who are watching, it doesn't get any better," she said.
Even if the show does not get renewed, Dr. Bryant has already forged lasting connections with many of the castmates. She is still working with many of them off-camera.
"They want to continue to heal by continuing to do the work. They're seeing how effective and how life-changing it is," Dr. Bryant said about the TMFR stars she's working with (she did not share their names). "They have made a choice to continue to do this work, post filming."
Will there be a 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 2?
MTV has not yet announced whether the Teen Mom spin-off series will return for a second season. If the show does go on for another round of episodes, the Season 1 stars could return to continue their progress with Dr. Bryant, or a new set of cast members could take their places.
Several current Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars did not participate in the reunion series, including Mackenzie McKee and Kailyn Lowry. The women on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant could be viable options as well for a second season cast.
Because Farrah did return despite not being an active cast member, other former Teen Mom personalities could also take part in the reunion, like Chelsea Houska DeBoer, Jenelle Evans, and Bristol Palin.
Until MTV shares a decision regarding the spin-off, you can tune in to Season 1.
New episodes of Teen Mom: Family Reunion air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.