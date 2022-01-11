Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Talks 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 2 Possibilities (EXCLUSIVE)

"This is my legacy. This is my passion, and this is my life, helping people change their lives, and to become their best selves. That's my heart's desire. That's my purpose," the new MTV star shared about the idea of continuing her work on the network in the future.

Dr. Bryant noted that showcasing her work on a Teen Mom show will give her a platform to reach people who are watching the reality stars heal from home.

"To do [this work] on a platform where I can use one person's story and journey to heal millions who are watching, it doesn't get any better," she said.