'Teen Mom's Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Still Owe Taxes on the House They Listed for Sale

No one tells you when you agree to be a reality TV star that part of that means gaining some knowledge in financial planning. So when news came out that Teen Mom stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra allegedly owe taxes from one of the homes they own, and not for the first time, it came as little shock to some fans. Fellow Teen Mom stars Maci and Tyler McKinney had, after all, made headlines for similar issues.

But how much do Catelynn and Tyler owe in taxes, exactly? It all stems from their decision to buy a new home before they sold their other house. Because, it seems, the property taxes on their historic octagon-shaped Michigan home that they renovated while they lived there added up pretty quickly. And, as the couple works on paying off the mortgage at their new home, they owe taxes on their yet-to-be-sold former residence.

Source: MTV

How much taxes do Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra owe?

According to The Sun, Catelynn and Tyler's octagon home, which had a rich history that the couple shared on social media following their purchase, is in pre-foreclosure. According to documents obtained by the outlet, the couple could permanently lose the house if they don't pay the more than $5,000 they owe in taxes by March 31, 2025.

This isn't the first time Catelynn and Typer have faced money issues related to failing to pay taxes. Prior to this, they were hit with two separate liens of $535,010.97 and $321,789.06 each, both of which the couple paid back. However, you'd think that after those experiences, they might have learned a thing or two about paying taxes on properties and on their income from Teen Mom.

Catelynn and Tyler have a questionable net worth.

Despite money troubles related to taxes and, apparently, the inability to sell one of their homes, Catelynn and Tyler still seem to be doing well for themselves. However, there are conflicting reports about their individual and combined net worths. There are reports about their net worth that range from $20,000 for Catelynn to around $6 million for Tyler.

Because there isn't a confirmed number out there, we're inclined to believe that the reality TV couple's net worth lies somewhere in the middle. And the fact that they owe several thousand dollars in taxes and have a home in pre-foreclosure sure doesn't look good for them. If they come through, however, as they have in the past, things might work out for them again.