Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom OG What Is Catelynn and Tyler's Relationship With Carly Now? The 'Teen Mom' Family Remains Close What is Catelynn and Tyler's relationship with their daughter Carly like today? The 'Teen Mom' parents shared updates about their dynamic family. By Melissa Willets Oct. 4 2023, Published 10:13 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra gave their daughter Carly up for adoption in 2009.

They went on to have more children, but remain close with Carly.

Tyler says that Catelynn is the reason the family unit is strong against all odds.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans of Teen Mom know, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra made the difficult decision to place their daughter Carly up for adoption after her birth in 2009. The couple, whose story first became known to viewers on MTV's 16 & Pregnant, is now parents to three other little girls. But how is their relationship with Carly these days? Find out below!

Tyler and Catelynn from 'Teen Mom' still enjoy a close relationship with their daughter Carly now.

After Carly's adoption, Tyler and Catelynn went on to welcome three daughters named Nova (age 8), Vaeda (age 4), and Rya Rose, (age 1). One might think that the reality TV parents' relationship with Carly could be strained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

First, consider that Tyler recently opened up about why he and Catelynn decided that adoption was the best option for their first child. During a therapist visit that was filmed for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, he said he was a survivor of sexual abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

"The sexual identity got robbed out of me. I didn’t get to develop it myself. I didn’t get to do any of it on my own. I felt like that, I don’t know, it kind of mutated into this hypersexuality. I literally had a child that I had to place for adoption pretty much, I think, because of it," he shares during the visit.

Carly was adopted by Brandon and Teresa Davis, and by all accounts, seems to be very happy. But also happily, she maintains a close relationship with her birth parents.

Article continues below advertisement

In June 2023, Catelynn shared an update about a visit with Carly, which also included all three of her sisters. "Had an amazing visit with our girl," the proud mom gushed, adding about Carly that "she’s funny, kind, smart, goofy, and stunning." Meanwhile, the former teen mom admitted, "Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!" Catelynn also said she enjoys getting know her teen on a "deeper" level each time, and that being with all four of her girls is "such a blessing."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler also shared his feelings about the visit with Carly, which seemed to stretch at least a few days. In his post, the dad similarly poured out his love and affection for his daughter.

"The feeling I have when I’m with all of my beautiful girls is truly indescribable," Tyler said, going on to describe a "pure organic love" that "is overwhelming, almost to the point of being unbearable at times." Like Catelynn, Tyler called Carly "smart," "kind," and "goofy," and recounted how magical it is see Carly with her sisters. He also praised her adoptive parents for "an amazing job raising her."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler credits Catelynn for keeping their family together.

Tyler commended his wife for keeping their family connected despite their unique situation and challenges along the way. He said in his lengthy post that he wanted "to give thanks and the highest praise to" Catelynn. He went on to gush, "You continue to be the strongest woman I will ever come to know."

Article continues below advertisement

The grateful husband called Catelynn the "best mother," and added, "This family is only a family because of you! You are the most courageous, loving, wise, and intuitive spirit, and this family is beyond blessed to have you as its beautiful matriarch."