What Happened to Nevaeh From the Dougherty Dozen? Fans Have Theories Fans are wondering where Nevaeh is after she hasn't been featured on the Dougherty Dozen social media accounts lately. They have some thoughts. By Melissa Willets Sep. 28 2023, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

The Gist: The Dougherty Dozen is a family of biological, adopted, and foster kids living in New York.

Mom Alicia shares what goes on in the brood's busy household on social media.

One of the kids, Nevaeh, is seemingly MIA and fans call out Alicia for what they see as bad behavior.

Just watching a popular influencer and mom of 11 take us through her busy day preparing meals for her brood is exhausting. The popular creator behind the Instagram and TikTok accounts, the Dougherty Dozen, whose name is Alicia Dougherty, chronicles her supersized life mainly of grocery shopping and cooking for her family of biological, foster, and adopted children.

But eagle-eyed followers noticed that one child seems to be missing from the family lately. So, what happened to Nevaeh? Fans have some theories and they aren't thrilled with Alicia.

Why hasn't Nevaeh been in any Dougherty Dozen family updates lately?

It's hard to keep up with everyone in the Dougherty family, but in a back-to-school post shared in September 2023, Alicia shared images of kids Harlee, Bodhi, Jason, Jordan, Dash, Zoey, Bree, Patrick, Dayshawn, James, and Alex — and even her husband Josh. But where was Nevaeh?

Alicia and Josh have been open about their story of enduring years of infertility and miscarriages, only to go on to experience the unexpected journey of adopting multiple kids and welcoming biological children as well. They also foster two kinship kids, who don't live at home due to the conditions being unsafe, and instead, reside with relatives or friends.

But some critics allege that Alicia featuring her family online isn't always on the up and up. Some of Alicia's critics don't think that she should be filming with the kinship kids due to the sensitive nature of their situations.

One of those kids in Nevaeh, whom Alicia previously maintained wanted to stay with her, and if that was her desire, the courts would support that living arrangement.

However, as she shared an update in a video posted on Sept. 11, 2023, when followers noticed that one of the lunchboxes she typically prepares is missing. Alicia said, "Nevaeh recently moved out. We are now a family of 13 with 11 kids."

Critics think that Alicia from Dougherty Dozen uses her kids for financial gain and at their peril.

In light of the news that Nevaeh had moved out of the Dougherty household, Reddit blew up with theories about the situation. "Their mother was looking for a relative to take Nevaeh in. Court was apparently on Aug. 17 for that," claimed one person.

Some fans believe that the child was removed from the household, or that their biological mom or Nevaeh herself wanted to leave because she was being exploited online as part of the family's social media strategy and potential income opportunities.