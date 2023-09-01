Home > Viral News > Influencers Ruby Franke's Kids Are in the Spotlight Following Her Arrest for Child Abuse Influencer Ruby Franke of 8 Passengers was arrested for child abuse, leading many to want to learn more about who her children are. By Joseph Allen Sep. 1 2023, Published 9:40 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

News recently broke that Ruby Franke, an influencer from Utah who was best known for her channel 8 Passengers, was arrested for child abuse. Following the news, many naturally wondered who Ruby's children are, and whether they'll be able to remain a family in the wake of this news.

This is not the first time that Ruby has faced allegations of child abuse, but the news of Ruby's arrest has nonetheless brought additional attention to her children, and to their current condition and whereabouts.

Who are Ruby Franke's kids?

Ruby and her husband Kevin first emerged as influencers in 2015, when they launched their YouTube page 8 Passengers. The page is dedicated to their entire family, and features videos in which Ruby and Kevin discuss parenting, among other topics. The couple have six children together — Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell and Eve. Through his attorney, Kevin has said that his main prioritt is keeping his family together in the wake of the arrest.

Ruby and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were both arrested on two counts of suspected child abuse after a child fled through a window of Hildebrandt's house and asked a neighbor for food and water. The neighbor noticed duct tape around their ankles and wrists, and that the child “appeared to be emaciated and malnourished," and called the police. The child was then placed on a medical hold “due to deep lacerations from being tied up with rope.”

What are Ruby Franke's kids' ages?

Ruby's kids range in age from 20 to 9. Shari is the oldest at 20, followed by Chad, 18, Abby, 16, Julie, 14, Russell, 12, and Eve, 9. It's unclear who the child was who fled through Hildebrandt's window. Another allegedly malnourished child was found shortly thereafter and also transported to the hospital. Police said that Ruby had filmed a video in Hildebrandt's home just days before that made it clear she was aware of the abuse.

Ruby's 8 Passengers YouTube account has been controversial in the past.

Although Ruby has amassed a significant following through her YouTube account, she has come under fire in the past for advocating for extremely harsh parenting. In a video in 2020, Chad said that he had slept on a beanbag for seven months. At the time, Ruby said that sleeping on the beanbag was Chad's choice after he was removed from a shared room with his younger brother for "behavioral issues."

She also faced backlash for refusing to bring her six-year-old daughter food after she forgot to pack it for herself. She's also threatened to throw her children's prized possessions away.