Congrats! 'Teen Mom' Star Catelynn Baltierra Is Expecting Baby No. 4

Proving that pretty much anything can be turned into a successful reality TV series, Teen Mom follows the lives of young women who aren't old enough to purchase alcohol, buy cigarettes, vote, or have a non-provisional driver's license, but decided to have a baby. The series features the trials and tribulations of being a young mom, and Catelynn Baltierra is one of these personalities. Fans who've followed her life after the show want to know: Is she pregnant with baby No. 4?

On Feb. 22, 2021, Catelynn took to Instagram to share some incredibly happy news: She's pregnant! "This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," she wrote in the caption of a photo depicting daughters Novalee and Vaeda announcing that they will soon be big sisters. Catelynn also included photos of a sonogram and a pregnancy test, further confirming the news that baby No. 4 is officially on the way!

Catelynn and Tyler's daughter Vaeda was also a "rainbow baby."

In early August 2019, Catelynn shared the news that her third child was on the way, calling the little human "our rainbow after the storm," adding that she's "super excited." Catelynn's first child, Carly, who was born on May 18, 2009, was given up for adoption and is now under the care of Brandon and Teresa Davis.

Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, have kept custody of their second child, Novalee, who was born on New Year's day of 2015. The former 16 and Pregnant star revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in early 2018, which exacerbated her postpartum depression symptoms after Novalee was born. After her miscarriage, she enrolled herself in a rehabilitation facility when she was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

There were also rumors circulating that she and Tyler's relationship was on the rocks and that the two were actively discussing a potential divorce. Catelynn says that the pregnancy news came as a big surprise, especially in the face of her own personal struggles: "It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness," Yahoo reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Their third child, Vaeda Luma, arrived on Feb. 21 and they announced her birth to US Weekly and were convinced that Vaeda was intent on being born despite their attempts at contraception: "We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected."