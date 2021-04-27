Catelynn and Tyler's Relationship With Carly on 'Teen Mom OG' Is Complicated

Despite Catelynn and Tyler being unable to see Carly in recent episodes on Teen Mom OG, they do maintain contact with her. They are granted annual in-person visits with their firstborn and are able to receive letters and photos with updates about Carly's life with her adoptive parents. But, Catelynn revealed to In Touch in February 2021, the pandemic did put a wrench in her and Tyler's usual plans to see Carly once every year.

"We didn't see her [in 2020] at all because of the pandemic," Catelynn told the outlet. "Like nobody was, you know, flying anywhere, going anywhere. So yeah. That never happened. That didn't happen this year."

She also added, however, that they were able to FaceTime with Carly and that Catelynn and Tyler's daughter Novalee participated in the call too.