Mackenzie McKee Opens Up About Being "Suicidal" Following the Birth of Her Third Child

After Mackenzie McKee divorced husband Josh McKee on Teen Mom, she got a fresh start in multiple ways, including returning to the franchise with a brand new boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Khesanio Hall. But, as serious as they might be, is Mackenzie really ready to add another kid to her already large brood? She has talked about having another child through in-vitro fertilization, or IVF, but she also admits on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter that she previously battled with postpartum depression.

And, though Mackenzie has talked about it on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, has Mackenzie actually taken any steps to go through with IVF? Some fans think she might be rushing into starting a family with Khesanio, but she does seem to be serious about their relationship. Here's what we know so far about Mackenzie's potential IVF journey and her depression following the birth of her third child.

Mackenzie McKee reveals she had postpartum depression after her third child was born.

During the Aug. 1 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Mackenzie and Khesanio visit a fertility clinic to learn more about their IVF options. The IVF coordinator explains that Mackenzie would have to get on birth control to get a baseline for her monthly cycle and hormones. But, Mackenzie shares, she took birth control once before and as someone with type 1 diabetes, it made her blood sugar go "through the roof."

And then, she shares that another concern she has with IVF medications is that they "mess with your hormones" throughout the process. "I also went through awful, awful, awful depression after having my third," Mackenzie says. "That's due to [having] awful hormones. Like when i say awful, I mean, it was crippling. I mean, I don't want to be depressed." She adds, "I was, like, suicidal."

Did Mackenzie McKee from 'Teen Mom's go through with IVF?

Mackenzie hasn't shared publicly that she's pregnant or that she has tried to get pregnant via IVF. On Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, though, Mackenzie learns about the potential to go the route of IVF to safely have another child since she previously had tubal ligation, also known as getting her tubes tied.

And, since Mackenzie has type 1 diabetes, it means she is at higher risk for having a high-risk pregnancy if her blood sugar is consistently high during her pregnancy. Still, she has looked into the options that could work for her. According to a doctor Mackenzie meets on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, if she gets a tubal reversal, she still only has a 20 percent chance at having a viable pregnancy.

Which is what brings Mackenzie to consider IVF. However, due to the amount of medications and the potential to have to take birth control, which would alter her hormones, Mackenzie is weary. She explains on the show that she doesn't want to experience depression like she had before.