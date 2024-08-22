Inside What Jade Cline's Deleted Tweets Said About Vice President Kamala Harris

In August 2024, posts surfaced that Teen Mom star Jade Cline shared on Twitter by re-tweeting them. After Jade faced backlash for these tweets, she removed them from her profile, but fans who took screenshots shared them on social media and now, other Teen Mom fans want to know what Jade tweeted and how bad the content actually was.

It all boils down to politics, and Jade's apparent thoughts and opinions on the 2024 presidential election. The tweets she shared were in support of former president Donald Trump and in opposition of Vice President Kamala Harris. But what they said and suggested are what some fans believe should get Jade removed from the MTV show.

What did Jade Cline say in her tweets?

The Teen Mom gossip Instagram account TeenMomFanz shared screenshots of the tweets that Jade re-posted and then deleted. According to the account, one of the tweets was about Trump forgiving student loan debt but included a note that this information wasn't reported by the "fake news." Another tweet, from a user named Insurrection Barbie, declared, "Kamala is fake. Stop telling us what you do. You are in office. Why have you not done it."

One of the other tweets Jade allegedly retweeted was a video of a woman who called Harris's campaign promises "disingenuine" and asked how people "are falling for it." While Jade didn't say these words in her own original tweets, the now-deleted retweets were reportedly on her account at one time.

Jade also allegedly shared a tweet with a video of Black women talking about the poor economy. And to this, former Teen Mom star Ashley Jones's sister commented on Instagram, "I mean, IDK why she used [Black people] to make her point. That was weird honestly." Jade hasn't come out to address the tweets, however. And they aren't currently on her Twitter, though they remain screenshotted on social media.

What did MTV say about Jade's tweets?

The same Teen Mom gossip Instagram account shared on Aug. 18, 2024 that an alleged source close to production reached out to share if Jade would be permitted to remain on the show in light of what some saw as problematic tweets. According to the account, the source said, "After careful consideration it appears Jade will remain on the cast. Her comments were ultimately viewed as free speech. But the higher ups will be monitoring her social media moving forward."