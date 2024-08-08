'Teen Mom's David Eason Isn't Shy About Moving On From Estranged Wife Jenelle Evans

Just because David Eason is no longer part of the Teen Mom franchise, and hasn't been for years, it doesn't mean he doesn't still love the attention that being in front of a camera gives him. Which is probably why he seems to be flaunting a new relationship in his TikTok lives, even though he and wife Jenelle Evans aren't officially divorced.

But who is David Eason dating now, months after he and Jenelle officially split up? Jenelle is rumored to have moved on, and she is even looking for a new home for herself and her three kids. But that doesn't mean fans are any less interested in knowing how her ex is doing. Together, they were nothing if not good fodder for internet trolls.

Who is David Eason from 'Teen Mom 2' dating now?

David often streams TikTok live videos with a woman by the name of Kenleigh Heatwole. She has been featured in multiple live videos, but she doesn't seem to have a public Instagram right now. Then again, given David's anti-fan base, she might have taken down social media accounts in an effort to not be subject to any of the criticisms that David has faced.

In David's TikTok lives, Kenleigh is often shown sitting with him on a porch while they talk to each other and respond to the comments from viewers. In one video that David shared to TikTok as a "highlight" from one of the lives, Kenleigh takes a video of David doing a cartwheel before he joins her on the porch. It appears that these two are dating now, even before David and Jenelle are officially divorced.

And some TikTok users can't help but notice that Kenleigh looks and even sounds like Jenelle. Maybe the guy has a type, or he is using Kenleigh to make Jenelle jealous and get attention online? Honestly, it wouldn't be the first time he did either of those things. For now, though David hasn't exactly done a hard launch of Kenleigh has his new girlfriend. So until she pops up on his Instagram, we aren't so sure these two are officially dating.

Are David and Jenelle officially divorced yet?

Jenelle and David were officially legally separated in February 2024. By all accounts, they are living separate lives now, with Jenelle even back on television with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. She previously left the show when David was fired and could no longer film. But David and Jenelle's divorce won't happen until 2025.