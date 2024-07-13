Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Evans's Relationship History Includes Three Engagements and Two Divorces “I would’ve skipped straight to divorce," Jenelle explained a recent move in her marriage to David Eason. By Alex West Jul. 13 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Reality television star Jenelle Evans has come a long way in life since her time as an MTV Teen Mom. She's now married to David Eason, but is seeking a divorce from him.

The star has three children total, sharing her most recent with her husband. Previously, she had kids with her ex-boyfriends Andrew Lewis and Nathan Griffith. Let's take a look back into her relationship history.

Andrew Lewis

Source: MTV Andrew Lewis and Jenelle Evans on 'Teen Mom 2'

Fans met Jenelle at just 16 years old when she was dating Andrew Lewis. The pair share a son, Jace, together. He arrived in August 2009, but Andrew was pretty absent while the kid was growing up.

On a January 2019 episode of Teen Mom 2, fans learned that Andrew was once again trying to get close with Jace and, by extension, Jenelle. "I think about him every day,” Andrew said on an episode of the show. “I missed out his first day of school, I missed out all the good things. Is he smart? Is he intelligent? Is he having issues?"

But Jenelle had her concerns about suddenly letting him in and out of Jace's life, the way Jenelle's own father had been in and out of hers. Not to mention Jenelle's mom Barbara was concerned about Andrew's alleged drinking. A few years later, when Jace tried to run away from home a few times in 2023, Andrew tried to reach out to his son via video.

Kieffer Delp

Source: TWITTER/@PBandJenelley_1

After Andrew, Jenelle had to learn how to date as a single mom. She met Kieffer Delp at a beach party which launched a two year on-again, off-again relationship from 2010 to 2012. Fans followed along as they watched the romance unfold on the television screen.

Unfortunately, it wasn't the healthiest relationship as it also was riddled with legal issues and drug problems. After all, Kieffer was arrested for allegedly running a meth lab. He accepted a plea deal on the matter, according to Us Weekly.

Jenelle was also arrested in a separate matter where the pair were accused of breaking and entering as well as drug possession. Needless to say, the relationship didn't last.

Gary Head

Source: MTV

Gary Head and Jenelle started seeing each other amid the chaotic nature of her and Kieffer's relationship. They were linked for the first time in December 2011. After Kieffer and Jenelle finally called it quits, she and Gary were engaged in May 2012.

However, it didn't last very long as Gary was accused of being unfaithful. A source told Us Weekly: “He hooked up with a girl while they were on a break and she just found out and flipped out.”

Jenelle's relationships only brought her more legal issues as she was arrested yet again. She and Gary were allegedly both involved in a physical altercation at her home.

Courtland Rogers

Source: TWITTER/@est4life910 Courtland Rogers with estranged wife Lindsay in 2021

Jenelle didn't wait long before trying out the whole fiancé thing again. She got engaged to Courtland Rogers, who was a longtime friend of hers, in November 2012.

This time, the pair actually followed through, too. They got married only a month later, but everything came crumbling down in January 2013 when they split before finalizing a divorce in June 2014.

Nathan Griffith

Source: MTV

Jenelle met Nathan in a very millennial style ... Tinder. It was only a few months before she realized that she was pregnant with Nathan's child, Kaiser, who they welcomed in June 2014.

He ended up proposing to her in January 2015. “I was completely shocked,” she told MTV. The relationship became tumultuous when Nathan was arrested with allegations of domestic violence, according to Us Weekly. They were a bit off and on again, but ended up permanently calling off the engagement.

David Eason

Source: Getty Images

Jenelle hit Tinder once again after the breakup. This time, she met David Eason in September 2015 and started a very serious relationship. She welcomed her third child, a daughter named Ensley, in April 2016.

The pair were then engaged in February 2017 and were married in September. However, she filed for separation in May 2024 with an intent to later divorce him after abuse allegations.

