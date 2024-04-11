Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom 2 'Teen Mom 2' Alum Nathan Griffith Has Been Arrested Multiple Times Nathan Griffith, who shares son Kaiser Evans with 'Teen Mom 2' alum Jenelle Evans, has been arrested multiple times. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 11 2024, Published 7:09 p.m. ET Nathan Griffith and son Kaiser Evans, who he shares with ex Jenelle Evans.

Throughout Teen Mom history, we've met several of Jenelle Evans's partners, including ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Jenelle and Griffith dated from 2013 to 2015, welcoming their son Kaiser Evans together in 2014. They got engaged in January 2015 but broke up in August of that year. He briefly appeared on Teen Mom 2 with her. Besides being a father to Kaiser, Griffith is also the father to daughter Emery, whom he shares with ex-wife Allison Stevens, whom he was married to from 2010 to 2013.

As life went on separately for Jenelle and Nathan, he quietly married a woman named May Oyola in 2022, per The Sun. He also started amassing quite the arrest record. Griffith has been arrested multiple times. Here's what we know about each incident.

Source: Facebook / Nathan Joseph Griffith

Nathan Griffith was arrested in April 2024.

On April 4, 2024, Griffith was arrested in Las Vegas and is currently being held without a bond. The details around his arrest are still unknown, but he appears to have a court date scheduled for April 16, 2024.

He was arrested in July 2023 on alleged battery by strangulation charges in Las Vegas.

Griffith was arrested for attempting to strangle his sister in Las Vegas in July 2023. According to records obtained by People, he was booked into Clark County Jail on July 12, 2023. An alleged physical altercation had occurred between the siblings, prompting his sister to call 911.

Police said they met Griffith at the scene and smelled "a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emanating from Nathan's breath." Cops said he was also "slurring his words and appeared to be stumbling" when they first made contact with him, per the report. According to The Ashley, Griffith pleaded guilty to that crime in September 2023 and had his criminal case moved to Clark County, Nevada’s Veteran’s Treatment Court.

He was also arrested in Feburary 2023 for domestic battery by strangulation charges in Florida.

In February 2023, Griffith was arrested and charged with committing domestic battery by strangulation after allegedly attacking a woman in Delray Beach, Fla. The woman was not his wife, May Oyola. According to TMZ, Griffith's brother-in-law called the police on him after Griffith allegedly told him over the phone that he had "lost it," choked a woman, and dragged her up the stairs. Griffith was subsequently given a no-contact order and directed to keep 500 feet away from the alleged victim, as well as from her home, vehicle, and place of employment, per The Sun. The charges were dropped in March 2023.

Nathan Griffith was also arrested in October 2019 for a DUI in North Carolina.

In 2019, Griffith was arrested for a DUI when he was still living in North Carolina, closer to Jenelle and son Kaiser, per Raleigh/Wake City-County public records. He had been taken in by police after driving impaired outside of a grocery store.