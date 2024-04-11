Who Is Khesanio Hall? 'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee Has Been Dating This Jamaican Soccer Player

Article continues below advertisement

The last time we heard from Mackenzie on the show, she was still married to Josh McKee, but a lot has happened since then. So, who is Mackenzie's boyfriend, Khesanio? Below, we share everything we know about him and their relationship.

Source: Facebook / Mackenzie Taylor Douthit Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall and her three kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs

Who Is Khesanio Hall?

Khesanio, who Mackenzie refers to as Khess or Khessy on Instagram, is a talented soccer player who was born in Santa Cruz, Jamaica. He stands tall at 6'2" and played for the Jamaica National Senior team when he was just 19 years old. After that, he went on to play D1 soccer at Northeastern University, where he studied Human Services and Psychology. He then pursued his MBA from Oklahoma Wesleyan University while playing NAIA soccer.

Khesanio has also played professionally for Stumptown AC and semi-professionally for Ocean City Nor'easter, Seacoast United, and Global Premier Soccer. Currently, he works as the Head Coach for the U13 Boys Premier and U15 Boys Premier teams at St. Pete Raiders in St. Petersburg, Fla. He has a dog named Zayann.

Mackenzie and Khesanio started dating a few months after her divorce from Josh McKee.

Fans of Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant are likely familiar with Mackenzie's now ex-husband Josh McKee. In 2011, Mackenzie was featured on 16 and Pregnant as she and Josh, who began dating in high school in 2009. They gave birth to their son, Gannon in September 2011 and got married in August 2013 when she was 18. They had two more kids together daughter Jaxie, who was born in February 2014, and son Broncs, who was born in August 2016.

Mackenzie and Josh were notoriously on-and-off in their relationship. They separated in August 2019 after Mackenzie accused Josh of cheating with her cousin Ashley following her mother Angie's death from brain cancer. But in October 2019, they got back together, and he proposed to Mackenzie a second time. They continued to have ups and downs and during an off period, Mackenzie then moved to Florida with their kids in September 2020 and Josh later joined her and they got back together.

