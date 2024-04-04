Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom OG Are 'Teen Mom' Stars Mackenzie McKee and Cheyenne Floyd Friends Now? Let's Unpack Their Drama MTV brought 'Teen Mom OG' star Mackenzie McKee back after she made a racist comment in 2021. Where does she stand with Cheyenne Floyd today? By Kelly Corbett Apr. 4 2024, Published 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @mackenziemckee / @cheynotshy

Season 3 of MTV's Teen Mom: Family Reunion has taken the drama international! Filmed in Cartagena, Colombia, the spinoff follows series cast members from various Teen Mom seasons as they take some well-deserved time away from their kids and all live together under one roof.

Cheyenne Floyd and Jade Cline first arrived at the stunning reunion house with their partners, as they had been named co-hosts. ﻿Other couples from the series soon followed, all under the impression that this vacation is a chance to rekindle their relationships. But they quickly learned that this retreat wasn't just for couples as others from the franchise arrived, including Mackenzie McKee and her boyfriend Khesanio Hall.

Wait, Mackenzie? Yes, Mack is back. Fans might remember she was removed from Teen Mom OG back in 2021 due to a controversial comment she made that also caused tension with Cheyenne. What did she say, and what happened between them? We've got the details below.

Source: MTV Mackenzie McKee and Cheyenne Floyd on 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Season 3

What happened between Mackenzie McKee and Cheyenne Floyd?

Back in January 2021, Mackenzie wrote a Facebook post about Vice President Kamala Harris: "It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in this world, that is the one who is making history," she wrote. As we know, using the term “colored woman” is highly outdated and politically incorrect, so Mackenzie was called out for this. Mackenzie apologized publicly and reached out to Cheyenne, who had seemingly subtweeted about her "ignorance."

It’s time to have a conversation, a form, something to educate and enlighten because the ignorance is pervasive — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) January 30, 2021

"It was a beautiful conversation," Mackenzie said in April 2021, per InTouch. “She didn’t have to answer the phone. It is not her responsibility to educate me. It’s our responsibility to know our privilege. It’s my fault, and I am taking full responsibility.” However, Cheyenne's response was not as forgiving as Mackenzie had hoped, and tensions escalated during that season's reunion episode, filmed in October 2021.

Prior to the reunion, Mackenzie said she texted all the girls and apologized again, which prompted Cheyenne to unfollow her on Twitter. Then, when Mackenzie got to the set, she was told she would be filming her segments alone. However, she later saw social media posts of all the other girls together and knew she was separated intentionally. Post-reunion, Cheyenne rehashed the situation on her Instagram Stories via The Sun, noting that Mackenzie's then-husband, Josh McKee, whom she has since split from, had also made an unnecessary offensive comment about Cheyenne following the Kamala Harris remark.

"After Mackenzie's colored comment came out, she asked to call me, and I told her no problem," Cheyenne recalled. "We had a conversation that she continued to put her foot in her mouth, explaining how she knew nothing about segregation & how black people were referred to as colored where she came from." Cheyenne continued: "I took my time to teach a lesson when I did not have to. It is not my responsibility to teach you."

"But since I am the only black cast member on the show, she felt like she had to call me and explain. After an hour-long conversation, she thanked me for even talking to her because she said her husband thought I was going to be 'one of the angry black women,'" she wrote. Following the reunion episode in 2021, MTV quietly let Mackenzie go. This made her appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3, which premiered in March 2024, even more surprising.

Are Mackenzie McKee and Cheyenne Floyd friends now?

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Mackenzie shared a photo on Instagram of her in Times Square with some of the other moms from the cast, including Cheyenne, all hugging, seemingly to dispel any rumors that they were still feuding. Fellow Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 cast member Maci Bookout also spoke exclusively to InTouch in April 2024 about the status of Mackenzie and Cheyenne's relationship. She admitted that they aren't friends but are being respectful towards one another.

"Cheyenne and Mackenzie, we know they’re not going to be friends, but being able to see them be grown women and respectfully be around each other and even interact with each other respectfully. Just knowing they’re just not going to be friends, and that’s OK," she said. Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, added that Mackenzie’s boyfriend Khesanio helped calm the situation by being "very positive" and "easy to talk to."

