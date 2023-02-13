MTV’s popular reality shows Teen Mom OG and 16 & Pregnant have often displayed tumultuous and toxic relationships amidst the challenges of pregnancy and motherhood. Many featured couples don’t outlast the stresses of their situations and end up finding love elsewhere.

Article continues below advertisement

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom fame is one such cast member who has moved on and re-entered the dating sphere. Here's what we know about who Mackenzie is dating now.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is 'Teen Mom' alum Mackenzie Mckee dating now? Here's what we know.

Originally appearing on 16 & Pregnant back in 2011, Mackenzie went on to star on Teen Mom OG, where she was eventually removed from the show due to some comments that many considered racist regarding Vice President Kamala Harris. But before her removal, viewers were already well-acquainted with her on-again-off-again relationship and struggling marriage with her now-ex-husband Josh.

The couple began dating back in 2009, tied the knot in 2013, broke up in 2013 amidst accusations of Josh cheating with Mackenzie’s cousin, and reunited and got re-engaged in 2019, but ultimately, things ended for good in July 2022. From their 12-year relationship, Josh and Mackenzie share three children: Gannon, 11, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 5.

Article continues below advertisement

A few months after their official split, Josh announced via social media that he was in a new relationship, and now, Mackenzie has made a similar yet cryptic announcement on her social media accounts. The two announcements occurred close together, with Josh announcing his relationship to single mom Hailie Lowery first in November 2022, followed by Mackenzie making her announcement in December 2022.

Some have speculated that Mackenzie got back into the dating scene to make Josh jealous, but from what is being shared by both parties, Josh and Mackenzie each appear to be completely smitten in their newer (and hopefully happier) relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

Mackenzie’s new beau is 26-year-old Jamaican native, Khesanio Hall. Not much is known about Mackenzie’s love interest aside from the fact that she’s grateful for his caring and helpful nature and cooking skills, according to a Facebook post. And he’s an avid soccer player.

The 16 & Pregnant alum seems to finally have found happiness by closing the chapter of her life that included her marriage to Josh and by beginning a new chapter in the dating realm. And Josh appears to be happy with his new relationship too. Mackenzie has publicly wished her ex-husband well in his dating life, saying she prays for him and desires a healthy co-parenting situation.