Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom OG Are 'Teen Mom' Stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Still Together? "Thank you for always loving me no matter what, being the best daddy our kids could ask for, and working as hard as you do for our family." By Melissa Willets Apr. 4 2024, Published 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@taylor.selfridge

With Teen Mom: Family Reunion revealing behind-the-scenes details about couples' relationships, some fans are wondering about the status of Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge's relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple are parents to two small children. Are they still together? Did they ever say "I do" despite their self-professed "deep-rooted issues"? Here's everything to know about Cory and Taylor's relationship timeline, including where the Teen Mom stars stand today.

Article continues below advertisement

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge's relationship timeline has included many ups and downs.

As of March 2024, Taylor admitted to Us Weekly about her relationship with Cory, “We both have our deep-rooted issues with different things that kind of play a part in our relationship.”

Backing up a bit, the couple first met in 2017 while filming Season 1 of the show Ex on the Beach. In 2019, Cory told People, "Taylor and I never really stopped talking after Ex On The Beach. We’re going on almost a year and a half. We took about two to three months off and other than that, that’s who I’ve been with.”

Article continues below advertisement

During the Teen Mom: Family Reunion episode on March 27, Cory admitted to cheating on Taylor early in their relationship. Understandably, she has struggled to trust him throughout their relationship.

Cory was already a dad to a child named Ryder with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd. “It’s definitely tricky,” he told the outlet about co-parenting while dating Taylor. “It’s not the easiest on Taylor, but I just do the best that I can to make her comfortable and let her know that, 'Hey I’m only here for you.'"

Article continues below advertisement

In April 2020, reality show staple Cory became a dad again, this time to a daughter with Taylor. Mila was later joined by Maya in 2022. Meanwhile, in 2020, Taylor planned to star in an MTV special about having her first child, but it was canceled upon the revelation that she had previously shared racist tweets.

But the couple weathered that storm and has seemingly been together ever since, with Taylor paying tribute to her partner on Instagram when he celebrated his birthday in March 2024. "Thank you for always loving me no matter what, being the best daddy our kids could ask for, and working as hard as you do for our family. I love you babe forever and always," she wrote in the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge get married?

Although the couple hasn't confirmed anything official yet, fans think Cory and Taylor may have secretly gotten married. Cheyenne's dad reportedly asked about "the newlyweds" during a Snapchat session she shared in February 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Other fans have shared theories that the Teen Mom duo is headed down the aisle soon, with one writing on Taylor's Instagram, "I have a feeling they got engaged on Teen Mom: Family Reunion."

Article continues below advertisement

So, are Cory and Taylor still together? Yes!

Many fans have speculated that the couple broke up, especially after the trailer dropped for Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Thankfully, the couple still appears to be together.